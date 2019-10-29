The weather on Halloween may be more trick than treat, as the forecast calls for rain. But fear not. If you're not ready to brave the elements, we've gathered some indoor alternatives so that your children can still show off their costumes and score some sweets.

Safe trick-or-treating at LI malls. Kids can trick-or-treat in a safe (and dry) environment on Halloween at the Smith Haven Mall (313 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove) and Walt Whitman Shops (160 Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington). From 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., select retailers, including Zinburger, Hanna Anderson, Microsoft, Vera Bradley, Sephora and more, will be giving out candy at Walt Whitman Shops. Mall managers will also be distributing candy throughout the day. At Smith Haven, from 3 to 6 p.m., participating stores will have an orange pumpkin displayed in their window.

Trunk or Treat at Security Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep and Ram (345 Merrick Rd., Amityville). From 3 to 8 p.m., families can enjoy candy, hot chocolate and a costume contest. All cars will be decorated and filled with candy for trick-or-treaters at this free event. Info: securitydodgechrysler.net.

Kids eat free at Applebee's (various locations). Families who dine in with kids in costume on Halloween will receive up to two free Kids' Meals with each adult entree purchase. Children ages 12 and younger can choose any entree on the Applebee's Kids' Menu (chicken quesadilla, macaroni and cheese and more) accompanied by their choice of a side dish and soft drink or juice. There are 21 Applebee's locations on Long Island. In Nassau: Baldwin, Bellmore, Bethpage, Elmont, New Hyde Park, Valley Stream and Westbury. In Suffolk: Bohemia, Brentwood, Commack, East Farmingdale, East Islip, Farmingville, Huntington, Lake Grove, Lindenhurst, Miller Place, Patchogue, Riverhead and Shirley.

Halloween Rain Event at Creative Touch (143 E. Sunrise Hwy., Lindenhurst). On Halloween from 5 to 8:30 p.m., plaster pieces will be 20 percent off, and includes the paint, apron, candy and snacks. There will be a costume contest where contestants can walk the red carpet to win the grand prize. The event also includes a spooky photo station with props. Info: 631-601-6681, creativetouchli.com.

Trick-or-treat at Heckscher Museum (2 Prime Ave., Huntington). The museum is offering free admission for children in costume and their families from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Halloween. Kids can make a creepy spider, design a colorful web, pose using special spooky props at the selfie station and make a digital action painting using 55-inch touch screens. Treats and candy will also be provided. Info: 631-351-3250.

Halloween Monster Mash at Long Island Puppet Theater (10 Heitz Place, Hicksville). From 6 to 8 p.m., families can check out a spooktacular puppet show, listen to scary stories with Maurice the Mummy, as well as dancing, games, a costume contest, pizza and more. Each child will receive a trick-or-treat goody bag. Tickets will not be sold at the door, advanced phone reservation only; seating is limited. Info: $25 children, $10 adults; 516-932-5469.

Free ice cream at Stew Leonard's (1897 Front St., East Meadow and 261 Airport Plaza, Farmingdale). On Halloween, kids who come to the store in costume will receive a free small ice cream cup or cone. The store is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Info: 516-394-9001 (East Meadow), 516-962-8210 (Farmingdale).

Visit Munday's (259 Main St., Huntington). Each year, the diner-style restaurant turns out the lights and decorates the inside in a spooky theme for the holiday. Flashlights are handed out with the menus and strings of orange Christmas-tree style lights coat the walls. Info: 631-421-3553.

Free Trick or Treat at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Smith Point (1 Long Beach Rd., Island Park). Stop in from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for trick-or-treating on Halloween. The center is working with the Teal Pumpkin Project and serving allergy-friendly treats. Info: facilities.thegrandhealthcare.com. Also, check with other nursing homes and rehabilitation centers to see if they are welcoming trick-or-treaters throughout the day.

Annual Halloween Party at Wood Kingdom West (120 Milbar Blvd., Farmingdale). Children ages 4 and younger can enjoy open play, food, drinks, coffee and tea for parents, goody bags and more from 10 a.m. to noon. There will also be a surprise costume character. Tickets sold online only. Info: $20, woodkingdomwest.com. The indoor play place is also offering open play from noon to 4 p.m., with half-price admission for kids in costume.