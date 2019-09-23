Harbes Family Farm in Mattituck has added new playgrounds to its Barnyard Adventure zone.

Crafted from cedar logs, the two new playgrounds were constructed for Harbes by Bears Playgrounds in Lima, New York. Each contains towers, bridges, climbing features and several slides. The smaller playground is for kids ages 2 to 5; the other is for kids ages 5 to 12.

The eight-acre Barnyard Adventure zone contains farm animals, a maze, pedal cars that move around a track, and more.

A visit to the new playgrounds is included in the cost to enter the Barnyard Adventure, with fall pricing at $19.95 per child on weekends and holidays (which includes hosted games, pig races and other activities) or $24.95 with a singing hayride tour of the farm. During the week, admission is $11.95 per child (not including weekday holidays; no singing tours during the week). Kids under 2 are free.

The Barnyard Adventure is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Check ahead to see what’s scheduled for the day of a visit.

The farm is located at 715 Sound Ave. For more information, call 631-298-0800 or go to harbesfamilyfarm.com.