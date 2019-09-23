TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Morning
SEARCH
73° Good Morning
LifestyleFamily

Harbes Family Farm in Mattituck adds playgrounds to 'Barnyard Adventure'

One of the new playgrounds at Harbes Family

One of the new playgrounds at Harbes Family Farm in Mattituck. Photo Credit: T. Mulrain

By Ian J. Stark Special to Newsday
Print

Harbes Family Farm in Mattituck has added new playgrounds to its Barnyard Adventure zone.

Crafted from cedar logs, the two new playgrounds were constructed for Harbes by Bears Playgrounds in Lima, New York. Each contains towers, bridges, climbing features and several slides. The smaller playground is for kids ages 2 to 5; the other is for kids ages 5 to 12.

The eight-acre Barnyard Adventure zone contains farm animals, a maze, pedal cars that move around a track, and more.

A visit to the new playgrounds is included in the cost to enter the Barnyard Adventure, with fall pricing at $19.95 per child on weekends and holidays (which includes hosted games, pig races and other activities) or $24.95 with a singing hayride tour of the farm. During the week, admission is $11.95 per child (not including weekday holidays; no singing tours during the week). Kids under 2 are free.

The Barnyard Adventure is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Check ahead to see what’s scheduled for the day of a visit.

The farm is located at 715 Sound Ave. For more information, call 631-298-0800 or go to harbesfamilyfarm.com.

By Ian J. Stark Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Come on down and try your luck for The 'Price is Right Live,' more LI fun this week
Nassau County Firefighters Museum WHAT This interactive 12 fun LI places for career-minded kids
Dickey's Barbecue Pit (305 Rockaway Tpke., Lawrence)ON 24 places where kids eat free on LI
The Holy Smoke dessert features French vanilla ice Classic LI restaurants your kids will like
Students form Charter Academy in Uniondale preview the Ride a hovercraft, more at new LI museum exhibit
Traditional Oreo cookies get a seasonal twist with New fall, Halloween sweet treats
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search