Westhampton homeowner and her 8-year-old daughter create recipe subscription box for kids

Ashley Tyner, who owns a home in Westhampton,

Ashley Tyner, who owns a home in Westhampton, and daughter Harlow, 8, have started a subscription box for kids.

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
A mother with a home in Westhampton and her 8-year-old daughter have created a monthly subscription box called Harlow’s Harvest that they hope will turn school-aged children into mini-chefs and nutritionists.

Harlow Tyrner wanted to follow in the footsteps of her mother, Ashley, whose company, Farmbox Direct, is a service that delivers fruits and vegetables from organic farms to clients’ doors.

Harlow’s Harvest boxes come with recipe cards, a science project, background on the dish kids are making, and an online game kids can play connected to that month’s theme. The September theme, for instance, is Harvest Kit, and kids learn about different fall harvest vegetables such as squashes and about the different types of apples for baking and cooking. Harlow’s Harvest also provides nutritional facts.

Harlow says her favorite is the Ocean Kit. It includes a recipe called Avocado Hug, in which kids wrap dried seaweed around avocado. “I love the ocean. I Iike to go swim,” Harlow says. She also says she loves horseback riding, and goes to a camp in Bridgehampton, she says.

Boxes are $19.99 each. They don’t include food, but the recipe cards list ingredients needed. Parents have the option of purchasing one box, a six-month subscription, or one-year monthly box subscription. For more information, visit harlowsharvest.com.

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

