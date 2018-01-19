TODAY'S PAPER
‘Harry Potter Kid Night Out’ event returns to Earth Arts of Long Beach

Gianna Paganini, 12, of Long Beach, shows off

Gianna Paganini, 12, of Long Beach, shows off her work at one of Earth Arts' Harry Potter events. Photo Credit: Earth Arts of Long Beach

By Ian J. Stark Special to Newsday
Earth Arts of Long Beach is hosting the Harry Potter Kids/Tween/Teen Night Out from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday.

“This will be our sixth Harry Potter night for kids,” says Michelle Kelly, an art studio owner and Long Beach resident.

She says she was inspired to hold the event because much of her staff consists of high school and college students who, she says, “are really obsessed with Harry Potter.”

Guests at this drop-off get-together can expect an experience akin to past gatherings, where the artwork will match the evening’s theme. Participants paint, do pottery and make clay models. The upcoming project is yet to be announced, but past examples include activities like working on owl lanterns, wizard hats and “Butterbeer” mugs.

Butterbeer is a beverage from the Harry Potter universe, but a recipe for a real-world (and nonalcoholic) version does exist, says Kelly, who found one online: “We use cream soda, butterscotch syrup and vanilla ice cream,” and it will be served, as will pizza. “Butterbeer is one of the sweetest things I have ever tasted,” she says. “Bertie Bott” jelly beans will also be served, and just like in the Harry Potter stories, many are probably going to be gross-tasting, Kelly says, adding that she thinks the black-pepper-flavored ones are tasty.

Guests will get to play Potter trivia, hosted by Earth Arts’ knowledgeable staffers, who “are also considerate not to spoil later books and movies if the kids haven’t gotten up to those yet,” Kelly says.

The suggested age is 8 to 14, although older high school kids are welcome. Costumes are recommended, or you can “dress to show loyalty to your Hogwarts House.”

The cost $40 per person.

Earth Arts of Long Beach, 162 W. Park Ave, 516-432-9000, earthartslb.com.

