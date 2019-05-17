Microsoft Stores are offering four new, free summer workshops and “camps,” including Harry Potter-themed coding sessions for children as young as 6.

The two Harry Potter experiences include The Harry Potter Creative Coding Workshop, for kids 6 and older, and The Harry Potter Creative Coding Camp, for ages 8 and older. The former is a one-day, two-hour workshop that lets kids experience the Microsoft Store’s Harry Potter Kano Coding kit, in which students use a wand to code spells that make sparks fly and that feed Fluffy the three-headed dog. The latter is a two-workshop series, with each workshop lasting two hours, that lets kids use the kit to cast spells such as Wingardium Leviosa and compete in a Quidditch match.

The Gaming Summer Camp: Grow Your Passion for Gaming and Learn Positive Life Skills is four-day series of two-hour sessions that explore teamwork and communication during Rocket League and Fortnite tournaments each day. Groups are divided into 8 and older and 13 and older.

A Design and Create Your Own Video Games with MakeCode Arcade, for ages 8 and older, is also a four-day series of two-hour sessions that teach students the basics of building video games with MakeCode Arcade. Camp culminates in a tournament in which campers play the video games created by their peers.

Registration is now open, with camps taking place May through August. To register, visit the Microsoft Store in Huntington or Garden City or microsoft.com/en-us/store/locations/find-a-store.