LI charity seeks donations of dance recital, musical theater costumes

Our Hearts to Your Toes collects used dance

Our Hearts to Your Toes collects used dance recital and musical theater costumes for needy kids. Photo Credit: “Our Hearts to Your Toes”

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com
Now that dance recital season is over, parents may want to consider donating their children’s costumes to a local charity called Our Hearts to Your Toes that provides them to programs or camps for less-privileged children.

The nonprofit was founded by Allie and Amanda Milberg in 2011, when the Melville sisters were teenagers. The two are now college graduates and have collected and donated more than 5,000 costumes from dance schools around the country. They recently moved into a shop space at Kimco Realty's Hicksville Plaza to accommodate the costumes. In addition to dance costumes, the charity also accepts musical theater costumes.

"The kids get so happy, and there's still so many organizations that come to us looking to get costumes," says Allie Millberg, 24, who lives in Manhattan and is studying to be a physician assistant. 

To donate or obtain costumes or for more information, email heartstotoes@gmail.com or visit heartstotoes.org.

