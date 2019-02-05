TODAY'S PAPER
Gurney's Montauk offers story telling, kids' bites and games inside heated igloos

The outdoor igloos are made of PVC, not ice.

Families can relax inside outdoor heated igloos this

Families can relax inside outdoor heated igloos this winter on the deck of Gurney's Montauk. Photo Credit: Gurney’s

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Families can relax inside outdoor heated igloos this winter on the deck of Gurney’s Montauk.

The clear igloos, made of PVC, are open to the public as well as Gurney’s guests. They are draped with twinkle lights, and inside each is seating and a selection of games and puzzles. Items from Gurney’s Little Bites menu — which includes chicken tenders, hot dogs, and other kid-friendly favorites — are available for $9. On Fridays and Saturdays, complimentary storytelling inside the igloos is available on request from 7 to 8 p.m.

Two igloos are by the Regent Firepit and two are on the East Deck. Gurney’s is at 290 Old Montauk Hwy., Montauk. For more information, call 631-668-2345 or visit gurneysresorts.com/montauk.

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

