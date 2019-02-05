Families can relax inside outdoor heated igloos this winter on the deck of Gurney’s Montauk.

The clear igloos, made of PVC, are open to the public as well as Gurney’s guests. They are draped with twinkle lights, and inside each is seating and a selection of games and puzzles. Items from Gurney’s Little Bites menu — which includes chicken tenders, hot dogs, and other kid-friendly favorites — are available for $9. On Fridays and Saturdays, complimentary storytelling inside the igloos is available on request from 7 to 8 p.m.

Two igloos are by the Regent Firepit and two are on the East Deck. Gurney’s is at 290 Old Montauk Hwy., Montauk. For more information, call 631-668-2345 or visit gurneysresorts.com/montauk.