In anticipation of Halloween, entries are being accepted for Long Island’s seventh annual "Nightmare on Main Street: A Student Art Exhibit."

Students in grades 6 to 12 are eligible to enter works that have a scary theme by Sept. 24. Entries can be all media, including but not limited to oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel, graphite, charcoal, acrylic and sculpture, photography, video or collage, says Maureen Starr, director of public relations and marketing for the Huntington Arts Council, which is running the competition. Prizes valued at $75 each will be awarded in two categories: senior division (grades 9 to 12) and junior division (grades 6 to 8).

Works must be available to be included in a free display that will be open to the public from Oct. 19 to Nov. 3 at Main Street Petite Gallery, 213 Main St., Huntington.

For more information or to enter and determine entry fee, visit huntingtonarts.org or call 631-271-8423.