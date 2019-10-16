Two miles of biking and hiking trails recently opened at the 200-acre Hempstead Harbor Woods in Port Washington, according to the Town of North Hempstead.

By next summer, four more miles of the dirt trails will be added to the passive park, says Carole Trottere, town spokeswoman.

“Town residents now gain multi-use trails for both hiking and mountain biking at no cost, and we have added a wonderful recreational aspect to a parcel of town-owned land that previously was difficult to access,” says Judi Bosworrth, town supervisor.

Members of Concerned Long Island Mountain Bicyclists, or CLIMB, are designing, building and maintaining the trail, says Michael Vitti, president of the Woodbury-based nonprofit. Another mile of the trails should be open by the end of the month, says Vitti.

Other improvements at the woods include a new sign and added parking areas, says Trottere.

Hempstead Harbor Woods is across the street from North Hempstead Beach Park, which is located at 175 W. Shore Rd. For more information, call 516-689-6311.