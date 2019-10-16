TODAY'S PAPER
46° Good Morning
SEARCH
46° Good Morning
LifestyleFamily

New biking, hiking trails open at Hempstead Harbor Woods

Two miles of biking and hiking trails recently opened at the 200-acre Hempstead Harbor Woods in Port Washington, according to the Town of North Hempstead. (Credit: Alan Ginsberg/NHTV)

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

Two miles of biking and hiking trails recently opened at the 200-acre Hempstead Harbor Woods in Port Washington, according to the Town of North Hempstead.

By next summer, four more miles of the dirt trails will be added to the passive park, says Carole Trottere, town spokeswoman.

“Town residents now gain multi-use trails for both hiking and mountain biking at no cost, and we have added a wonderful recreational aspect to a parcel of town-owned land that previously was difficult to access,” says Judi Bosworrth, town supervisor.

Members of Concerned Long Island Mountain Bicyclists, or CLIMB, are designing, building and maintaining the trail, says Michael Vitti, president of the Woodbury-based nonprofit. Another mile of the trails should be open by the end of the month, says Vitti. 

Other improvements at the woods include a new sign and added parking areas, says Trottere.

Hempstead Harbor Woods is across the street from North Hempstead Beach Park, which is located at 175 W. Shore Rd. For more information, call 516-689-6311.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

More than 150 vendor tables make up this LI reptile expo, more fun this week
Alec Oldis (left),8, of Port Washington, along with Not-too-scary haunted houses, trails for kids on LI
One of the newest star characters from the Forky, Captain Marvel, more top Halloween costumes for kids
Joyce Raimondo led a workshop for kids on Oct. Children taught Jackson Pollock's drip painting method
The Rise of the Jack O'Lanterns at Old 27 spooktacular things to do this fall on LI
Plenty of ripe apples will be available The best family fall festivals on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search