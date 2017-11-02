This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 72° Good Afternoon
Overcast 72° Good Afternoon
LifestyleFamily

Hershey's to release first new candy bar since 1995

This image released by The Hershey Company shows

This image released by The Hershey Company shows their new candy bar Hershey's Gold that will go on sale Dec. 1, 2017. It's described as a caramelized cream bar embedded with salty peanut and pretzel bits. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

PHILADELPHIA — The first new candy bar to carry the Hershey's name in more than two decades is set to hit shelves next month.

The Hershey, Pennsylvania-based candy maker says Hershey's Gold will go on sale Dec. 1. It's described as a caramelized cream bar embedded with salty peanut and pretzel bits. Hershey's says the bar is a response to trends that it says show "the rising popularity of crunchy multi-textured candy."

Hershey's Gold will be the fourth bar for the brand and the first new one since Hershey's Cookies 'n Creme was introduced in 1995. The original Hershey's bar was released in 1900 and was followed up by the special dark variety in 1939.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Family

Bosco Chocolate Bar (Praim) Remember Bosco Syrup's famous Classic candy we love
Fingerlings Baby Monkeys hang onto your finger and Sold out! 17 toys you'll be scrambling for this year
Nameberry.com takes a look at the most popular Most popular baby names: 1900-today
Best Friends Ava Ahlstrand & Mckenna Cash dressed See how LIers spent their Halloween
Harbes Family Farm (715 Sound Ave., Mattituck) puts 50 best places for families on LI
You still have time to make a reservation LI Restaurant Week, more local fun
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE