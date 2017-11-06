This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Hess Toy Truck 2017 revealed

The new truck features a hydraulic powered lifting

Photo Credit: Hess

By Katherine Moran  katherine.moran@newsday.com
Every holiday season, there is one toy that appears on the wish lists of many kids and adults alike: Hess Toy Trucks. This year's truck is the Hess Dump Truck and Loader.

The new truck features a hydraulic powered lifting bed, LED lights, sound effects and a working tailgate with a slide-out ramp. The loader includes an excavator and bucket, which propels itself in several directions via dual-track treads and a rotating cab. With 350 parts, it’s the heaviest and most complex truck in the Hess fleet.

The Dump Truck and Loader is $33.99 and sold exclusively at hesstoytruck.com, with free standard shipping and five batteries included.

New this year is a free app with eight STEM lessons featuring the new Hess Dump Truck and Loader.

Visit hesstoytruck.com for updates and more information.

