Hess reveals the Toy Truck Mini Collection for 2018
The Hess Corp. celebrates its 85th anniversary this year.
The Hess Toy Truck Mini Collection is back for 2018.
To celebrate the mini brand’s 20th anniversary, this year’s edition includes three throwback trucks: The 1970 Hess Toy Fire Truck, the 1977 Hess Fuel Oil Tanker and the 1988 Hess Toy Truck and Racer. Each truck has working lights and a detachable play base. The Racer comes with a pullback motor. This is only the second year Hess included more than one mini in a package.
The collection is on sale for $26.99 at hesstoytruck.com and comes with free standard shipping as well as Energizer batteries.
The Hess Corp. will celebrate its 85th anniversary by releasing a special limited release Collector's Edition Toy Truck on Oct. 1. A month later, the 2018 Hess Toy Truck will debut for the holiday season.
