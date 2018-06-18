Highlights Magazine has introduced a free monthly podcast called “Highlights Hangout” — and Long Island native Tim Kubart is one of the hosts. Kubart, who graduated from Farmingdale High School, is a Children’s Grammy Award winner and former host of Sprout TV’s “Sunny Side Up.”

A 20- to 25-minute episode will be released on the first Monday of each month. The podcast will offer an audio spin on the stories, characters, puzzles, and jokes from the pages of Highlights. Juanita Andersen will co-host the show, which will feature Highlights favorites “Goofus and Gallant,” “Ask Arizona,” “The Hidden Sound Game,” and listener-submitted "HangMail" featuring jokes, tongue twisters and poems. It’ll also address science questions answered by Mindy Thomas and Guy Raz from the "Wow In the World" podcast.

The first episode, released June 4, includes a visit to an imaginary amusement park where listeners enjoy “I Can't Believe this Imaginary Wave Pool Has a Line This Long Game Show!!” and where they learn about the sport of surfing. There’s also a song about summer camp from Goofus and Gallant plus a riddle to solve by the next episode.

The podcast is produced in partnership with Tinkercast, creators of the award-winning, NPR-distributed podcast for kids called "Wow In The World." It can be downloaded wherever podcasts are available and at highlightshangout.com.