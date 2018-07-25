If you’re looking for an exciting but not-too-scary ride for kids, you might try the new Himalaya at Fun Station USA in Lynbrook.

Himalaya replaces the carousel ride at the family entertainment center and is almost like a mini roller coaster, says manager Frank Lisberg. The ride, which holds 30 to 35 people, incorporates two big hills, he adds.

Children must be a minimum height of 36 inches to ride. Kids 36- to 48 inches must be accompanied by an adult, who rides free. Kids who are 48 inches tall and up can ride by themselves.

Typically, Lisberg says, the ride is suitable for 4- and 5-year-olds and up.

An individual ticket for the Himalaya is $2 per ride or you can purchase an unlimited ride bracelet. Monday to Friday, unlimited ride bracelets are $12.95 (without bumper cars) and $15.95 (includes bumper cars). On Saturdays and Sundays, unlimited ride bracelets are $14.95 (without bumper cars) and $17.95 (with bumper cars).

The unlimited ride bracelet includes the Himalaya, mini helicopters, and Turtle Train rides, the play maze and bumper cars.

Fun Station USA also offers Lazer Tag, which costs $5 per person for a 10-minute game and a 100-game video game arcade. The arcade runs on a game card that costs $1 to activate. Each arcade game costs between 50 cents and $1.50.

FunStation USA is located at 40 Rocklyn Ave. For more information, call 516-599-7757 or go to funstationusa.com.