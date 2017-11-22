Parents, set your DVRs. Some of the most anticipated holiday shows for kids, from animated classics to new favorites, are airing this week. Check out some of the highlights from the 2017 holiday TV schedule.

Friday, November 24

“Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town” (8 p.m. ABC)

“Frosty the Snowman” (8 p.m. CBS)

“Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (8 p.m. NBC)

“Frosty Returns” (8:30 p.m. CBS)

“Trolls Holiday Special” (8:30 p.m. NBC)

Saturday, November 25

“The Story of Santa Claus” (9 p.m. CBS)

Tuesday, November 28

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” (8 p.m. CBS)

Thursday, November 30

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” (8 p.m. ABC)

“The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration (9 p.m. ABC)

Sunday, December 3

“The Santa Clause (8:45 p.m. Freeform)

Tuesday, December 5

“The Polar Express” (8:55 p.m. Freeform)

Wednesday, December 6

“A Very Pentatonix Christmas” (8 p.m. NBC)

“Elf” (8:50 p.m. Freeform)

Thursday, December 7

“Shrek the Halls” (8 p.m. ABC)

“Toy Story That Time Forgot” (8:30 p.m. ABC)

Saturday, December 9

“The Santa Clause” (6:26 p.m. Freeform)

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” (8 p.m. CBS)

“The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause” (8:35 p.m. Freeborm)

“Frosty the Snowman” (9 p.m. CBS)

“Frosty Returns” (9:30 p.m. CBS)

Sunday, December 10

“Elf” (8:40 p.m. Freeform)

Monday, December 11

“The Polar Express” (9 p.m. Freeform)

Tuesday, December 12

“The Santa Clause” (8:50 p.m. Freeform)

Thursday, December 14

“Disney’s Prep and Landing” (8:30 p.m. ABC)

Saturday, December 16

“I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown” (8 p.m. ABC)

“Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas” 2000 (9:15 p.m. Freeform)

Sunday, December 17

“A Christmas Story: Live!” (8 p.m. FOX)

Tuesday, December 19

“Disney’s Prep and Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice” (8:30 p.m. ABC)

Thursday, December 21

“The Polar Express” (8:50 p.m. Freeform)

Saturday, December 23

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” (11:15 a.m. Freeform)

Sunday, December 24

“The Polar Express” (2:15 p.m. Freeform)

“Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” 2000 (6:35 p.m. Freeform)

“A Christmas Story” (8 p.m. TBS)

“Elf” (9:15 p.m. Freeform)

Monday, December 25

“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration” (10 a.m. ABC)

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” (11 a.m. Freeform)

“The Polar Express” (12:35 p.m. Freeform)

“A Christmas Story” (4 p.m. TBS)

“The Santa Clause” (4:45 p.m. Freeform)

“Elf” (6:45 p.m. Freeform)

Tuesday, December 26

“Happy New Year, Charlie Brown” (8 p.m. ABC)

“Rudolph’s Shiny New Year” (9 p.m. ABC)