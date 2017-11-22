TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 52° Good Afternoon
Overcast 52° Good Afternoon
LifestyleFamily

Holiday TV 2017 schedule: ‘Rudolph,’ ‘Frosty,’ more for kids

"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" is one of the classic animated TV shows for families to air during the 2017 holiday season. Photo Credit: CBS

By Jennifer Berger  jennifer.berger@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Parents, set your DVRs. Some of the most anticipated holiday shows for kids, from animated classics to new favorites, are airing this week. Check out some of the highlights from the 2017 holiday TV schedule.

Friday, November 24

“Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town” (8 p.m. ABC)

“Frosty the Snowman” (8 p.m. CBS)

“Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (8 p.m. NBC)

“Frosty Returns” (8:30 p.m. CBS)

“Trolls Holiday Special” (8:30 p.m. NBC)

Saturday, November 25

“The Story of Santa Claus” (9 p.m. CBS)

Tuesday, November 28

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” (8 p.m. CBS)

Thursday, November 30

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” (8 p.m. ABC)

“The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration (9 p.m. ABC)

Sunday, December 3

“The Santa Clause (8:45 p.m. Freeform)

Tuesday, December 5

“The Polar Express” (8:55 p.m. Freeform)

Wednesday, December 6

“A Very Pentatonix Christmas” (8 p.m. NBC)

“Elf” (8:50 p.m. Freeform)

Thursday, December 7

“Shrek the Halls” (8 p.m. ABC)

“Toy Story That Time Forgot” (8:30 p.m. ABC)

Saturday, December 9

“The Santa Clause” (6:26 p.m. Freeform)

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” (8 p.m. CBS)

“The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause” (8:35 p.m. Freeborm)

“Frosty the Snowman” (9 p.m. CBS)

“Frosty Returns” (9:30 p.m. CBS)

Sunday, December 10

“Elf” (8:40 p.m. Freeform)

Monday, December 11

“The Polar Express” (9 p.m. Freeform)

Tuesday, December 12

“The Santa Clause” (8:50 p.m. Freeform)

Thursday, December 14

“Disney’s Prep and Landing” (8:30 p.m. ABC)

Saturday, December 16

“I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown” (8 p.m. ABC)

“Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas” 2000 (9:15 p.m. Freeform)

Sunday, December 17

“A Christmas Story: Live!” (8 p.m. FOX)

Tuesday, December 19

“Disney’s Prep and Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice” (8:30 p.m. ABC)

Thursday, December 21

“The Polar Express” (8:50 p.m. Freeform)

Saturday, December 23

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” (11:15 a.m. Freeform)

Sunday, December 24

“The Polar Express” (2:15 p.m. Freeform)

“Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” 2000 (6:35 p.m. Freeform)

“A Christmas Story” (8 p.m. TBS)

“Elf” (9:15 p.m. Freeform)

Monday, December 25

“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration” (10 a.m. ABC)

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” (11 a.m. Freeform)

“The Polar Express” (12:35 p.m. Freeform)

“A Christmas Story” (4 p.m. TBS)

“The Santa Clause” (4:45 p.m. Freeform)

“Elf” (6:45 p.m. Freeform)

Tuesday, December 26

“Happy New Year, Charlie Brown” (8 p.m. ABC)

“Rudolph’s Shiny New Year” (9 p.m. ABC)

By Jennifer Berger  jennifer.berger@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Family

Set in the 1940s, a 9-year-old named Ralphie 10 best holiday movies of all time for families
Elf relaxing in a crock pot bubble bath He's baaack! 46 creative Elf on the Shelf ideas
Fingerlings Baby Monkeys hang onto your finger and Sold out! 17 toys you'll be scrambling for this year
Visit Santa at Dees' Nursery in Oceanside every 18 places to see Santa on LI
Despite recent safety reforms, there are still dangerous Report: Dangerous toys are on store shelves
Fidget spinners made the W.A.T.C.H. list of the 10 worst toys of 2017
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE