With several schools on Long Island temporarily closing in response to coronavirus concerns — and the upcoming spring break week looming — some businesses are altering their approach to offer take-home activity kits for kids.

"Kids are home, they're going to go nuts not in school and there's a whole bunch of activities they can't do right now," says Christina Bisbee, co-owner of The Chocolate Duck in Farmingdale.

On Friday, Bisbee and her staff were putting together three new shopping options for their customers: delivery, curbside pickup and take-home chocolate and cake kits.

"People are afraid to come out," she says. "We're in our busiest season of the year and we're dying a slow death. We should be doing 150 percent more than we're doing right now … [The kits] are something people can do in their own homes and everything can be delivered to their door."

LITTLE BAKERS

The Chocolate Duck's kits are available for baking and chocolate dipping/molding. Kits for chocolates include molds, paintbrushes, a "couple pounds" of chocolate and other necessities. Cupcake and cookie kits are also available and include items like cookie cutters, colored icing, sprinkles and decorations. "All you have to do is pick a theme," Bisbee says. Customers can call the store to request a kit theme such as Easter or spring.

There is no added delivery fee for orders placed within an 8-mile radius of The Chocolate Duck, Bisbee explains. Customers can also choose to drive to the store for curbside pickup.

INFO: Kits start at $24.95; 310 Main St., Farmingdale; 516-249-0887; chocolateduck.com

HOME CRAFTERS

Paint a Piece is offering customers the option to pick any ceramic creation they would normally paint in-studio and take it home with them for no extra charge.

"We thought it might help with something for the kids to do at home," says Deena Barth, the manager of Paint a Piece in Commack. "Surprisingly enough, business has actually picked up a bit since a few schools were closed … but we thought some people might be more comfortable choosing to do it in the privacy of their own homes."

Kits include a ceramic piece such as an ornament, plate, mug, figurine or vase, brushes and four paint colors. Painters have the option to bring the craft back to Paint a Piece after it has dried for a glaze to be applied, Barth says.

INFO: Kit is priced per craft selection; typically $18 to $35; 6126 Jericho Tpke., Commack; 631-486-6969; paintapiececommack.com

Similar kits are being sold at The Crafter's Table in East Setauket, which operates under the same ownership as Paint a Piece.

INFO: $18 to $35 per kit; 1374 NY-25A, East Setauket; 631-584-3891; thecrafterstable.com

Bubble Boutique and Learning Center in Babylon sells take-home ceramic kits, which are not new to its offerings. Packaged by its outside vendors, the learning center has paint bags available, such as ones with mermaid themes, that come complete with a ceramic figurine, paint and brushes.

INFO: $15 to $20 per kit; 25 E. Main St., Babylon; 631-983-8858; bubblebabylon.com