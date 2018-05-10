Huntington High School students are hosting an outdoor music festival called “Bands for a Build” to raise money for Habitat for Humanity and the Houston hurricane victims beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday at Huntington High School.

Five bands will perform on the high school’s practice fields. Three of them are bands made up of students from Huntington, Harborfields and Walt Whitman high schools – Poor Sylvester, Bud Santanta & Mandi Finessse, and No Apple. Two of the bands are adult bands. Snow Day is a band that includes the Huntington High School principal and other district staff members; Triple M Fiesta is a Latin band.

“My goal for the year for the club was to raise as much money as possible,” says senior Quinn Blackburn, 17, president of Huntington High School’s Habitat Humanity Club. “I thought, what better way than a music festival, since music is such a unifying thing.”

Huntington High Principal Brenden Cusack’s seven-piece band is set to kick things off at 2 p.m., playing 14 songs by Van Morrison, The Beatles, Green Day and more. Cusack is the singer. “It’s kind of an eclectic mix of stuff,” he says. This is the first time the band will perform before students, he says, adding that if every band plays for an hour, the festival could last until about 7 p.m.

Tickets are $7 for students and $10 for adults. Refreshments will be for sale. For more information, call club adviser Robert Gilmor at 631-673-2001. Huntington High School is at 188 Oakwood Rd., Huntington. In case of rain, the festival will be held in the gymnasium.