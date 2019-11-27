Huntington will host its 10th annual holiday parade and festival on Nov. 30.

The “Holiday Lights & Sounds” event will feature an electric light parade, musical performances and array of family friendly activities.

The daylong festivities begin at 1 p.m. with a children’s scavenger hunt in front of Ben & Jerry’s (298 Main St.). Children’s crafts will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Huntington Public Library (338 Main St.) and Panera Bread (345 Main St.).

At 2 p.m., there will be a festival on Wall Street, with games, bounce houses, face painting, hot chocolate, popcorn and cotton candy.

From 2 to 5 p.m., there will be musical entertainment at various locations, including The Vauxhall Rock & New Wave Holiday Music Fest, The Huntington School of Rock and The Rail of Smithtown's All Star Acoustic Review.

On the corner of Main and Wall streets, pre-parade entertainment kicks off at 5 p.m. with performances by Ali Berke, Kelly & Kat and Dancin’ Feet.

The Electric Light Parade, which starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Big H Shopping Center on New York Avenue, will be led by the Walt Whitman High School Kick Line and feature local fire departments competing for the best floats.

After the parade, there will be entertainment by the Huntington Men’s Chorus and Peter Mazzeo & The New York Bee Gees at Wall and Gerard streets, culminating in the Christmas tree lighting, with a special guest appearance by Santa Claus.

Sign up for Newsday's Family newsletter Things to do with kids, events, more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The festival continues on Wall Street with entertainment for the kids, including visits with Santa.

“This year’s theme, ‘Holiday Lights and Sounds,’ captures the essence of the cultural arts Huntington is known for,” says Huntington Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci. “It’s a great day for the community to come together and enjoy the start of the holiday season, no matter what your background.”

Parking will be free at all metered spots in Huntington, as well as at the Huntington Long Island Rail Road train station Church Street parking lot. A free HART bus shuttle into the downtown area will run from 3 to 9 p.m.

Participants can download an interactive parade map for giveaways and special offers at local businesses and information on the location of all the events, entertainment, parking and transportation.

To download the map, go to www.huntingtonny.gov/holidayparademap.