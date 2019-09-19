I.FLY Trapeze in East Meadow is now offering its “After-School Circus” program on Thursdays at Eisenhower Park for students ages 8 to 18.

The program is arranged like a once-a-week summer camp with a circus focus.

“Kids arrive, are led in a group stretch, while coaches talk about what the day’s focus is,” is how Anthony Rosamilia, a Franklin Square native and center's co-founder, describes the sessions. “Kids will then fly trapeze and learn a different aerial or ground circus discipline each week.”

Other circus disciplines might include juggling, hula and acrobatics as well as stunts such as aerial maneuvers on silk cloths, Spanish web (involving vertical rope) and lyra hoop work (using a dangling hoop). “We keep our aerials close to the ground, over mats, with instructors spotting the children at all times,” says Rosamilia when asked if harnesses are used.

The just-added Thursdays sessions are from 4:30 to 6 p.m. starting Sept. 19 and run six weeks through Oct. 24 (Wednesday sessions are sold out). The price is $375, but for those who start the program later, the fee will be adjusted depending on when a child starts. For more information, call 516-640-6995 or go to iflytrapeze.com.