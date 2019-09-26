IHOP is serving an "Addam's Family"-inspired menu in time for Halloween with items such as Wednesday’s Web-Cakes and Gomez’ Green Chili Omelette.

The menus are available through Nov. 3, and timed with the Oct. 11 release of MGM’s new animated horror comedy film, "The Addams Family."

Wednesday Web-Cakes are pancakes topped with cupcake icing, chocolate syrup webs and violet whipped cream ($8.99), while Gomez's Green Chili Omelette is a pulled pork dish with jack and cheddar cheese, fire-roasted peppers and onions and green chile verde sauce topped with sour cream ($13.29).

Other items include Uncle Fester's Chocolate Ice Scream Shake with violet whipped cream ($5.99), Morticia's Haunted Hot Chocolate ($2.79), and the Kooky Kids Combo — a Wednesday's Web-Cakes plate with an additional scrambled egg, bacon strip and pork sausage link ($4.40).

IHOP is also relaunching the chain's “Kids Eat Free” special while "The Addams Family" menu is out. Each night from 4 to 10 p.m., kids under 12 eat free with the purchase of one adult meal.

“The quirkiness of 'The Addams Family' matches our own playfulness as a brand,” says Alisa Glemich, IHOP vice president for marketing. “We wanted to take our most quintessential menu items, such as our buttermilk pancakes, omelets and milkshakes, and put a signature 'Addams Family' twist on them.”