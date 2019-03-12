Tuesday is IHOP's "Free Pancake Day: Flip it Forward for Kids," and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., participating IHOP restaurants nationwide will serve free short stacks of three buttermilk pancakes and collect donations for IHOP's three charity partners. (Some locations are only participating until 10 a.m.; check your local IHOP at IHOP.com.)

The charity partners are the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and Shriners Hospital for Children. Buttermilk short stacks usually cost $7.99.

In addition, the winner of the annual IHOP Kid Chef Champion competition is a recipe for Oreo Oh My Goodness pancakes. Those will be available through April 14, with $1 from every purchase also benefiting the charities. A side order is $6.15 and a full stack is $12.29.