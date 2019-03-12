TODAY'S PAPER
IHOP offers free short stack of three buttermilk pancakes on March 12

The restaurant chain hopes to raise donations for its three chosen charities. 

March 12 is IHOP's "Free Pancake Day."

March 12 is IHOP's "Free Pancake Day." Photo Credit: IHOP

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Tuesday is IHOP's "Free Pancake Day: Flip it Forward for Kids," and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., participating IHOP restaurants nationwide will serve free short stacks of three buttermilk pancakes and collect donations for IHOP's three charity partners. (Some locations are only participating until 10 a.m.; check your local IHOP at IHOP.com.)

The charity partners are the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and Shriners Hospital for Children. Buttermilk short stacks usually cost $7.99.

In addition, the winner of the annual IHOP Kid Chef Champion competition is a recipe for Oreo Oh My Goodness pancakes. Those will be available through April 14, with $1 from every purchase also benefiting the charities. A side order is $6.15 and a full stack is $12.29.

Beth Whitehouse

