Ikea launches new children’s craft event at Hicksville store
Kids make a craft the first Tuesday of every month at the Hicksville store.
Ikea in Hicksville is offering a free children’s activity at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of every month. The May 1 activity will be a Mother’s Day craft.
Parents stay with their children during this activity for kids 12 and younger. Tuesdays are also the day that children 12 and younger eat free — get up to two kids meals with the purchase of one adult entree.
Ikea Long Island is at 1100 Broadway Mall, Hicksville. For more information, call 516-681-4682 or visit ikea.com/us/en/store/long_island/activities.
