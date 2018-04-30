Ikea launches new children’s craft event at Hicksville store

Ikea in Hicksville is offering a free children’s activity at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of every month. The May 1 activity will be a Mother’s Day craft.

Parents stay with their children during this activity for kids 12 and younger. Tuesdays are also the day that children 12 and younger eat free — get up to two kids meals with the purchase of one adult entree.

Ikea Long Island is at 1100 Broadway Mall, Hicksville. For more information, call 516-681-4682 or visit ikea.com/us/en/store/long_island/activities.