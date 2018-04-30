TODAY'S PAPER
Ikea launches new children’s craft event at Hicksville store

Kids make a craft the first Tuesday of every month at the Hicksville store.

Parents stay with their children during a free activity for those 12 and younger during a new program at Ikea in Hicksville. Photo Credit: Inter IKEA Systems B.V. / Kimme Persson

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Ikea in Hicksville is offering a free children’s activity at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of every month. The May 1 activity will be a Mother’s Day craft.

Parents stay with their children during this activity for kids 12 and younger. Tuesdays are also the day that children 12 and younger eat free — get up to two kids meals with the purchase of one adult entree.

Ikea Long Island is at 1100 Broadway Mall, Hicksville. For more information, call 516-681-4682 or visit ikea.com/us/en/store/long_island/activities.

Newsday

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

