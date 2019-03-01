When shoppers head to Ikea Long Island this month, they’ll get a free look at 40 original pieces of art created by 26 Hicksville High School students. And from 6 to 7 p.m. today, students and teachers will be on hand to discuss their inspiration and techniques.

Margo Christie, 18, a senior at Hicksville High, has two pieces of art on display. "I was kind of shocked it would be at Ikea because it's a really popular place," Christie says. "There's a bunch of people who pass there. It gives a voice to kids."

This is the third year that Ikea has partnered with the high school to display students' work. “Seeing one’s work on display in a public venue is a unique and wonderful experience, one that instills a sense of pride and self-worth,” says Craig Mateyunas, a Hicksville High School art teacher. “One of the things I love about this exhibition is that the space enables a wide range of people to experience the breadth of work created by the artists. I hope the work on display helps remind people the important role art plays in our daily lives."

Ikea Long Island is open from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily at 1100 Broadway Mall, Hicksville.

Sign up for Newsday's Family newsletter Things to do with kids, events, more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.