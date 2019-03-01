Ikea Long Island partners with Hicksville High School for free student art exhibit at store
Forty pieces of art from 26 students are on display.
When shoppers head to Ikea Long Island this month, they’ll get a free look at 40 original pieces of art created by 26 Hicksville High School students. And from 6 to 7 p.m. today, students and teachers will be on hand to discuss their inspiration and techniques.
Margo Christie, 18, a senior at Hicksville High, has two pieces of art on display. "I was kind of shocked it would be at Ikea because it's a really popular place," Christie says. "There's a bunch of people who pass there. It gives a voice to kids."
This is the third year that Ikea has partnered with the high school to display students' work. “Seeing one’s work on display in a public venue is a unique and wonderful experience, one that instills a sense of pride and self-worth,” says Craig Mateyunas, a Hicksville High School art teacher. “One of the things I love about this exhibition is that the space enables a wide range of people to experience the breadth of work created by the artists. I hope the work on display helps remind people the important role art plays in our daily lives."
Ikea Long Island is open from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily at 1100 Broadway Mall, Hicksville.
The art will be on display through the end of March.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.