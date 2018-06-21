During the month of June, Ikea will donate $1 to local food banks for every healthy kids meal purchased in any U.S. Ikea restaurant, to a maximum donation of $50,000.

Additionally, Ikea customers can make a $1 donation, with no limit, to their local food bank at all Ikea store registers at cash lanes, customer restaurants, Ikea Bistros and Swedish Food markets.

Ikea says 90 percent of donations will stay in the area located around the store’s ZIP code. “We have identified Long Island Cares and Island Harvest as our local foodbanks,” says Vicki Weiss, communications and events specialist for Ikea Long Island in Hicksville, which is the only Long Island location for the chain.

The five healthy kids meals in the Feeding the Future program include organic penne pasta with organic marinara sauce; grilled chicken with baby carrots, strawberries and string cheese; vegetable ball with steamed vegetables; chicken ball with steamed vegetables; and Swedish meatballs with mashed potatoes and steamed vegetables. Kids meals start at $2.49.

This year marks the fifth year of the Feeding the Future program. For more information, visit Ikea.com/us/en/store/long_island/activities.