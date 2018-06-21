TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Morning
66° Good Morning
LifestyleFamily

Ikea to donate $1 for every healthy kids meal purchase in June

Ikea will donate $1 to local food banks

Ikea will donate $1 to local food banks for every healthy kids meal sold during June. Photo Credit: Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com
Print

During the month of June, Ikea will donate $1 to local food banks for every healthy kids meal purchased in any U.S. Ikea restaurant, to a maximum donation of $50,000.

Additionally, Ikea customers can make a $1 donation, with no limit, to their local food bank at all Ikea store registers at cash lanes, customer restaurants, Ikea Bistros and Swedish Food markets.

Ikea says 90 percent of donations will stay in the area located around the store’s ZIP code. “We have identified Long Island Cares and Island Harvest as our local foodbanks,” says Vicki Weiss, communications and events specialist for Ikea Long Island in Hicksville, which is the only Long Island location for the chain.

The five healthy kids meals in the Feeding the Future program include organic penne pasta with organic marinara sauce; grilled chicken with baby carrots, strawberries and string cheese; vegetable ball with steamed vegetables; chicken ball with steamed vegetables; and Swedish meatballs with mashed potatoes and steamed vegetables. Kids meals start at $2.49.

This year marks the fifth year of the Feeding the Future program. For more information, visit Ikea.com/us/en/store/long_island/activities.

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com

More Family

Water rides, beaches, free concerts and more summer 22 ways to enjoy summer on LI
Does your child run through the supermarket or What kind of food shopper is your child?
Ten Googled Questions for Parenting. How to bathe Top 10 most Googled parenting questions in New York
Kids play in the water, Scotty's Fishing Station, 8 family-friendly waterfront restaurants on LI
Jade Lichtenstein, 11, from Brooklyn, feeds the Fallow 16 things you didn't know about the LI Game Farm
Cousins excited to explore the fire island lighthouse. Share your favorite family memories