Justin Pearsall, 11, of Smithtown, felt like he was flying.

The sixth grader was at Urban Air, a new indoor adventure park in Lake Grove that opened on Saturday. He was harnessed into the Sky Rider Coaster, his body hanging like a marionette, his feet dangling in midair. The zipline-style ride whips riders along a track suspended from the ceiling that runs along the perimeter of the entire venue. “It’s really fun, you go super fast,” Justin said.

Rider Matias Kalaitzis, 11, also loved the showstopping attraction, one of more than two-dozen action-oriented options offered by Urban Air, an indoor experience unlike any other on the Island. “There were some sharp turns, and it was high up,” he said. “I went ziplining one time in the Pocono Mountains. It reminded me of that.”

Urban Air is a nationwide chain with 110 locations, but Lake Grove is the first Urban Air to open here. The cavernous venue is a combination arcade, amusement arena, high ropes course and trampoline park. Walking in is like entering a carnival, with neon colors, lively music and staff members in bright orange T shirts. Urban Air also offers a café that sells pizza, hot dogs, and other family friendly options.

The venue is owned by David Wolmetz and Keith Handler, two friends who met in grade school in South Setauket and now have tween and teenage children of their own. The target age of Urban Air is 5 to 14, but adults can participate as well, and there are areas geared toward toddlers.

Six other ways to have fun at Urban Air:

Face off in a virtual reality game: Four players at once don virtual reality goggles and choose one of 12 possible games, from a first-person shooter game called Zombyte to Cold Clash, a game in which players shoot snowballs at boxes penguins carry on their heads that release gold coins. “It was like being inside a video game,” said Isaac Cruz, 10, of Islandia.

Become a ninja warrior: Four different obstacle courses challenge players of different ages and abilities to swing on a trapeze bar, travel hand to hand through cutouts that look like hanging slices of Swiss cheese and more without falling into the ball pit below. They hit a timer at the beginning of the lane and another one at the end to see how fast they can accomplish the challenge. “I failed once,” said Armani Ray, 15, of Mastic Beach, who attempted the most difficult lane. “I want to see if I can do it again.”

Try not to “Wipeout”: Mechanical, inflated arms that look like black-and-yellow striped spider legs swing in a circle and players on a trampoline have to jump or duck to avoid begin hit by them as they rotate.

Take a “Leap of Faith”: Climb a tower and, at the top, leap to hug a hanging punching bag or grab a trapeze bar. Miss and you plunge — slowly, as you are roped in — to the ground. “The scary part was letting go,” says Antuan Ray, 43, of Mastic Beach, who works in retail and is in the Air Force Reserves. The punching bag can slide farther away to give adults more of a challenge or closer to give children an advantage.

Enter the Spin Zone: Up to 10 people can ride in one-person bumper cars that spin and bang into each other while “Who Let The Dogs Out” plays for entertainment. “That was one of my favorites,” says Olivia Condos, 11, of Smithtown. “I like getting smashed.”