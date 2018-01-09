Whether it's too hot or too cold, if you want to take the kids somewhere to play indoors, we've got you covered.



For a modest fee, children can bounce, run, jump and slide, play games, drive go-karts and more at these local venues, all while parents relax and maybe even chat with one another.



Take a look at the many indoor places for kids to play in Nassau and Suffolk.

Pump It Up 225 Community Dr., Suite 250, Great Neck; 516-466-7867, pumpitupparty.com. Info: Features inflatable obstacles, slides and tunnels for children 35-inches in height or taller (smaller kids can play in the "Tot Spot"), as well as interactive games and a soft ball air cannon. Price: Open jumps: $14.95 (add $3.95 for a food option). Call for prices of special events and classes.

Active Kidz Long Island 200 Robbins Ln., Jericho; 516-621-6600, activekidzlongisland.com. Hours: Call for open play schedule. 20,000-square-foot family entertainment center. Interactive floor laser frenzy game; Battlequest Laser Tag arena; inflatables; four-level indoor playground; Cannonball Blast; arcades; dance parties; belay rock-climbing wall; Ninja Warrior obstacle course. Price: no admission fee, attractions are pay for play; call or check the website for prices.

Air Trampoline Sports 1850 Lakeland Ave., Ronkonkoma, 631-619-6000, airtrampolinesports.com. Features: a court featuring several trampolines, a tumble track, three dodgeball courts, a foam pit, trampoline wall and two hydraulically lifted basketball lanes with dunking ability. The arcade offers such games as air hockey, a hurricane simulator and basketball shooting, and the toddler area has age-appropriate trampolines and foam building blocks. Price: call ahead for costs; advance ticket purchase and waiver available on venue website.

Bouncers and Slydos 1835 New Highway, Farmingdale, 631-752-2324, bouncersandslydos.com. Features: An inflatable obstacle course, starting with a ladder climb that leads to either a slide or zipline, as well as a course that starts with an inflatable ladder that leads to either a slide or air mattress jump; a 90-foot inflatable zipline is also available. Price: $12 to bounce, $15 to bounce and zip line.

Bounce! Trampoline Sports 310 Michael Dr., Syosset, 516-762-1300, bouncesyosset.com. Hours and fees- Call or check website. Indoors, 50,000 square feet of interconnected trampolines for dodgeball, slam drunk basketball, six foam pits and open bounce time.

Bounce U 101 Carolyn Blvd., Farmingdale, 631-777-5867, bounce.com/cities/farmingdale.ny. Hours and fees- Vary, call or check website. Slides and inflatables, obstacle courses.

Bowlmor Long Island 895 Walt Whitman Rd., Melville, 631-271-1180, bowlmor.com. Features: Arcade with 44 games, including a giant Connect Four, two Mario Karts games, two motorcycle racing games, Candy Crush, skeeball, basketball hoops, Sink-It ball toss game, a photo booth, a large prize crane (as well as two smaller cranes) and Pac Man-style air hockey, among other choices. Price: games range in credit prices. Call ahead for more details and costs.

Chuck E. Cheese's Info: chuckecheese.com. Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat. Indoor complex with kiddie rides, video games, skee-ball, air hockey, restaurant, toddler zone. Stores in Hempstead (516-483-3166), Hicksville (516-433-3343), West Islip (631-376-1800) and Patchogue (631-654-9374). Price: call ahead for fees.

The Cup O’ Fun Cafe 6 Rockaway Ave., Valley Stream; 516-872-2600, cupofuncafe.com Info: features an interactive indoor playground with more than 8,000 square feet: a multilevel climbing unit of slides, tunnels and a mini rock climbing wall. Fee- $14 first child, $12 each sibling; $7 crawlers. Hours: Mon-Tues: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Wed-Fri: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Open play hours subject to change, call to confirm or check website/ Facebook page.)

Dave and Buster's Locations: 1504 Old Country Rd., Westbury, 516-542-8501 and 1856 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Islandia, 631-582-6615; daveandbusters.com. Amusement complex with video and virtual-reality redemption games, bowling, billiards, sports bar, restaurant. Call ahead for hours and prices.

Dreamnastics 24A Great Neck Rd., Great Neck, 516-918-9060, dreamnastics.com Info: Parents and their children can enjoy classes together. You'll find mats, toys, slides, trampolines, air logs and much more, as well as a baby zip line. Call ahead for prices.

Fit Fusion Interactive 67 W. Main St., Oyster Bay, 516-802-3088. Features- Classes for children and adults, or both at the same time, in karate, interactive gaming classes, competitions, interactive dance stations and more.

Fun Station USA 40 Rocklyn Ave., Lynbrook, 516-599-7757, funstationusa.com. Hours and fees- Call or check website. Indoor bumper cars, laser tag, giant play maze, helicopter ride, video and redemption games, food court, turtle ride, carousel and virtual reality.

Greenport Antique Carousel Mitchell Park, Front St., Greenport; 631-477-0248, villageofgreenport.org Info: Restored 1920s carousel in glass pavilion. Fee: $2 Hours: Open hours change seasonally; call ahead or check website.

Gymboree Play & Music Gymboreeclasses.com. Hours and fees- Call or check website. hands-on activities help develop children's cognitive, physical and social skills as they play; ages birth to 5. Gym, art, music and sports; Preschool Steps and birthday parties. Sites in Oceanside (516-764-2659), Woodbury (516-367-3950), Westbury (516-542-6147) and East Northport (631-368-2059).

High Velocity Indoor Paintball 235 S. Fehr Way, Bay Shore; 631-242-2096, hvpaintball.com Hours: Wed.-Fri: 6 p.m.-10 p.m., 6-10 p.m. Sat: 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Sun: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Info: features a 25,000-square-foot indoor arena, obstacles change weekly; pro shop. Consent and waiver forms required. Fee: $25; $75 for 2,000 paintballs.

Hot Skates 14 Merrick Rd., Lynbrook, 516-593-1424, hotskates.com. Features: Indoor skating area, snack bar and game room. Hosts children's birthday parties, adult nights and private events. Hours: Fri: 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., 7 p.m.-9 p.m.; Sat: 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m., 3 p.m.-5:30 p.m., 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m.; Sun: 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m., 3 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Price: $11, skate rental $4; cash only.

Island Raceway & Hobby 1015 N. Wellwood Ave., Lindenhurst, 631-592-1844, island raceway.com. Hours- Noon-9 p.m. Tues. and Fri., 2-9 p.m. Wed.-Thurs., noon-5 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun., closed Mon. Radio-controlled car racing and parts shop. Clay-and-dirt track with twists and turns. Fee- Call; $25-an-hour rental available.

Kangaroo Kids Inflatable Party Center 1015 Grand Blvd., Deer Park, 631-871-8762, kangarookidsparty.com. Features: An indoor play space featuring inflatables, tricycles and other toys for children ages 10 and younger. Fee: $10, siblings $7.

Karts Indoor Raceway 701 Union Pkwy., Ronkonkoma, 631-737-5278, karts1.com Hours: Mon-Thurs: 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Fri-Sat: 11 a.m.- 1 a.m., Sun: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Info: Indoor facility featuring track racing, The Launch laser maze, small-ball blacklight bowling, a cafe and an arcade. Available for events; height for driving alone is 52", passengers with adults must be 40". Call ahead for prices.

Kitchen Times Party Place 691 Broadway, Massapequa, 516-795-4980 or 516-735-6919, kitchentime.net. Info: All events for children are hands-on, two-hour sessions that involve cooking and eating; foods prepared include meatballs, garlic bread, pizza, salad, pretzels and chocolate candies. Call ahead for hours and fees.

Long Island's Laser Bounce 2710 Hempstead Tpke., Levittown; 516-342-1330, lilaserbounce.com Hours: Fri-Sat: 10 a.m.-12 a.m., Sun: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Info: Current features include laser tag, arcade games, inflatables and the "Ballocity" interactive play arena. Fee: Call ahead for prices; open play hours are available on the venue's website.

Laser Kingdom Two locations: 133 Milbar Blvd., Farmingdale, 631-694-6148 and 544 Middle Country Rd., Coram, 631-698-0414; laserkingdoms.com Hours: Sun-Thurs: noon-8 p.m., Fri-Sat: noon-9 p.m. Info: Laser tag family amusement center. Fee: $10 for two games.

Lazerland 54 Vanderbilt Motor Pkwy., Commack, 631-543-8300, lazerlandofli.com. Hours and fees- Call or check website. Indoor laser tag, dodgeball, gaga pit, arcade room, snack counter.

Long Island Puppet Theater 10 Heitz Pl., Hicksville; 516-932-5469, lipuppet.com. Performances are staged with either hand puppets or marionettes. Interactive magic shows, craft workshops. Price: $11 if you order tickets ahead, $13 at the door.

Momo's Clubhouse 140 Eileen Way, Ste 200, Syosset; 516-921-1004, momosclubhouse.com Hours: Open play is Mon-Fri: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., check website for scheduling changes. Features: three-tier jungle gym with slides and obstacle course, open area for crawlers and wheeler riding, play camper, play farmer's market, art nook, LEGO nook, bean bag wall and play cafe; also features cafe for adults serving coffee, snacks, beverages and baked goods. Price: $18 for walking children, $9 for crawlers, infants are free.

Nunley's Historic Carousel Located next to to the Cradle of Aviation Museum, Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, Garden City, 516-572-4111, cradleofaviation.org Hours: Tues-Fri: noon-4 p.m.; Sat-Sun: noon-5 p.m., Mon: closed. Info: Built in 1912, the carousel was restored and reopened in 2009. Fee: $2.

Once Upon a Sundae 20 S. Village Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-233-6166, onceuponasundae.com Info: Kid-size ice cream parlor; various dress-up themes available, includes pizza, crafts, activities and create-your-own sundae. Call ahead for hours and fees.

Once Upon a Treetop 151 Dupont St., Plainview, 516-349-1140, onceuponatreetop.com. Open play hours: Mon, Thurs: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tues-Wed, Fri: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (private parties on weekends) Info: a 16-foot-tall eucalyptus tree provides a treehouse; there's also a train station, grocery store, schoolhouse and rooms with interactive play. Fee: Open play: $12 walkers, $6 crawlers.

Plasterkraze 1310 Middle Country Rd., Selden; 631-689-5231, plasterkraze.com Hours: Daily: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Arts-and-crafts studio and party center. Fee: prices vary per item to paint.

Port Jefferson Raceway 1021 Portion Rd., suite 12, Ronkonkoma, 631-696-7721, portjeffraceway.com. Hours: Tues-Fri: 1 p.m.-10 p.m., Sat: 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Sun: 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Mon: closed. Info: Three slot-car tracks, each eight lanes wide. Fee: $6 for 15 minutes; $10 for 30 minutes; $18 for 1 hour (includes car, controller and track time).

Q-Zar 151 Voice Rd., Carle Place, 516-877-7200, qzarny.com Hours: Sun-Mon: 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Tues-Thurs: 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Fri-Sat:10 a.m.-12 a.m. (Call ahead for open laser tag times.) Info: features indoor laser tag and arcade games in a Star Wars-type maze. Blow Out Fri. and Sat. 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. includes continuous laser tag ($20 a person). Fee: $7 a session.

RPM Raceway 40 Daniel St., Farmingdale, 631-752-7223, rpmraceway.com. Hours: Mon-Thurs: noon-10 p.m., Fri: noon-11 p.m., Sat: 10 a.m.-12 a.m., Sun: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Fee: $18; drivers compete in groups separated into ages 6-11 (must be four and five feet tall), ages 12-17 and adults with valid driver's licenses (must be at least 4' 10" in height). Racers must have temporary race licenses or a membership.

Safari Adventure 1074 Pulaski St., Riverhead, 631-727-4386, thesafariadventure.com. Hours: Daily: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. (Opens at 9 a.m. every second Saturday of the month for special needs children) Info: daily open play with inflatable bouncers, video games and an 18-foot, four-level playground with slides, tunnels, tubes and obstacle courses; features Motion Commotion projector game and a full cafe. Fee: ages 3-10: $16.50; ages 1-2: $11.50; adults: free.

Sandbox Playspace 51 Gibson Ave., Huntington, 631-421-1600, sandboxplayspace.com. Features- This drop-in play space is geared toward babies, toddlers and preschoolers. Kids can roam the different stations, which include kitchen play, a hardware store, a teepee, a wood slide, a flower market, a dress-up area and more. Toys are handcrafted from natural materials.

Simplay 180 Commerce Dr., Hauppauge, 631-617-6363, simplayny.com. Hours: Sun-Thurs: 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Fri.-Sat: 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Info: 15,000 square feet with 8 sports simulators, including golf (87 PGA courses, such as Bethpage Black, Pebble Beach and PGA National), football, baseball, basketball, soccer, hockey, zombie dodgeball and carnival games. Fee: $45 an hour per simulator, Mon.-Fri.: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri.; $55 after 5 p.m. and on Sat-Sun.

Sippy Cups Cafe 3890 Merrick Rd., Seaford, 516-221-3814, sippycupscafe.com Hours: Mon-Fri: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Sat-Sun: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Features: Play area aimed at children ages six and younger, with a climbing and sliding structure, play train set, a play kitchen and a LEGO table, books and large stuffed animals; also has a a cafe serving fresh-roasted coffee, teas, snacks and baked goods. Price: $14 for one child, $10 for added siblings and $6 for children who still crawl; guests will be asked to sign a waiver the first time they bring kids to play.

Sky Zone Two locations: 111 Rodeo Dr., Deer Park, 631-392-2600, skyzone.com/deerpark; 269 Rte. 25A, Mount Sinai, 631-938-1420, skyzone.com/mountsinai. Hours- Call or check website. Indoor trampoline park. Fee- $12 for 1/2 hour to $27 for 2 hours; $3 for sky socks.

Strike Force Sports 450B Commack Rd., Deer Park, 631-242-1197, strikeforcesports.net. Hours- 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fri., 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Sat., noon-6 p.m. Sun. Indoor 40,000-square-foot combat simulation facility similar to paintball, not elimination-based. Nerf, Nerf Rival and Airlift parties. Pro shop and guest lounge with 10 monitors. Fee- Call.

Susa Sports 114 Parkway Dr. S., Hauppauge, 631-813-1599, susaacademy.com. Hours and fees- Call or check website. Indoor, 40,000-square-food multisport facility. Leagues, tournaments, clinics, camps, training and parties. Soccer, lacrosse, football, kickball, dodgeball, basketball.

The Brick Center 481 Johnson Ave., Bohemia, 631-572-8801, thebrickcenter.com. Features- Kids can unleash their creativity by building unique creations, playing games and more simply by playing with Lego bricks. Programs are tailored to specific age groups and areas of interest.

Tiki Action Park 1878 Middle Country Rd., Centereach; 631-471-1267, tikiactionpark.com Info: features go-karts, 50-game arcade, mini-golf, skee-ball, laser maze, snack bar. Parties and special events. Call or check website for hours and fees.

Turf Island 3573 Maple Court, Oceanside, 516-543-4345, turfisland.com. Hours and fees- Call or check website. 20,000-square-foot indoor sports facility with 2 turf fields; lacrosse, football, soccer, volleyball, dodgeball and more.

United Skates of America 1276 Hicksville Rd., Seaford; 516-795-5474, unitedskates.com Features: Weekly skate nights featuring laser lights and special events; there's also a cafe, arcade and skate lessons are available. Fees: Vary by type of skating, call or check website.