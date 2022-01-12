5 indoor places to play baseball, pickleball and more this winter 

As the cold creeps in, activities start moving inside, but it’s still important to stay fit. Here are five sports to dive into this winter at indoor centers:

PLAY BALL AT BASEBALL PLUS

Step up to the plate and start swinging with state-of-the-art baseball and softball pitching machines inside the batting cages at Baseball Plus in Hicksville.

"Baseball is very much a bonding experience," says manager Anthony Morales. "Sometimes, you’ll have a mom or dad pitching to their kid while other times people come in on a first date."

Equipment is provided but many participants bring their own. However, a pro shop is available on site to purchase any baseball gear.

INFO 2-10 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. weekends; 400 Duffy Ave., Hicksville; 516-827-5009, baseballplusny.com.

COST $35 for 30 minutes, $55 per hour

LASER LIGHT BOWLING AT BOWLERO

Bowling, anyone? Grab a ball and hit the lanes at Bowlero of Commack which offers cosmic bowling on Friday and Saturday nights featuring top 40 music with videos, trivia, games and laser lights.

"The bright lights turn off and the black lights go on," says Danielle Dziomba, PR and event coordinator. "It’s a great alternative to spending a night at a bar, where guests can enjoy a social activity in a fun setting."

There’s even a deluxe arcade with a mix of new and classic video games, plus a lane-side menu featuring everything from quesadillas and pizza to wings and ice cream sundaes.

INFO 4-11 p.m. Monday, 9:30 a.m.-midnight Tuesday, 9:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Wednesday, 4-11 p.m. Thursday, noon — midnight Friday and Saturday, noon — 10 p.m. Sunday; 2183 Jericho Turnpike, Commack; 631-499-7722, bowlero.com/location/bowlero-commack

COST $6.09-$10.49 per game, $17.19-$26.19 per two-hour session

BOUNCE AT SKY ZONE

Get your bounce on at Sky Zone in Deer Park, an indoor trampoline playground with activities like SkySlam ball, the Warped Wall, the Foam Zone, Ultimate Dodgeball or the Wipe-Out Machine.

"The Wipe-Out Machine consists of two inflatable arms that spin in opposite directions," says operations manager Sam Canonica. "You can jump over the lowest arm or duck under the highest arm when it comes around."

This winter, on Wednesday and Thursday nights, families can enjoy a Family Fun Pack, which includes four all-day jump tickets, one large pizza, a pitcher of soda and four pairs of Sky Socks for $100.

INFO 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 5-10 p.m. Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday, noon-8 p.m. Sunday; 111 Rodeo Drive, Deer Park; 631-392-2600, skyzone.com/deerpark

COST 1 hour ($33), 1.5 hour ($36), 2 hour ($38) or all day pass ($45)

MIX IT UP AT PICKLE N PAR

Check out this new duel venue that caters to fans of both pickleball and golf at Pickle N Par in Melville.

"We combine two of the most social sports under the same roof with some competitive fun," says manager/head instructor Andrew Ritter. "Anybody can jump in and start playing."

Guests can rent out the four different pickleball courts or three golf stimulation booths that digitally offer 100 different golf courses from Bethpage Black to Pebble Beach. Reservations are suggested.

INFO 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday; 515 Broadhollow Road, Suite 500, Melville; 631-777-7425, picklenpar.com

COST Pickleball: $40-$45 per hour, golf stimulation: $45-$50 per hour

CATCH SPEED AT RPM RACING

Get behind the wheel of an Italian racing kart and go around the 1/4-mile track at RPM Racing in Farmingdale.

"This is true side-by-side racing with hairpin turns and straightaways," says co-owner/president Karen Davis-Farage. "The experience is as close to racing as you can get without being on a Daytona course."

There’s also a four-player virtual reality experience plus an arcade with redemption as well as miniature bowling.

INFO noon-10 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon-11 p.m. Saturday and noon-10 p.m. Sunday; 40 Daniel Street, Farmingdale; 631-752-7223, rpmraceway.com/long-island-ny

COST $30 per race, $65 per membership (includes three free races, RPM Raceway T-shirt, $5 arcade card)