Stony Brook Medicine has opened a new, full-service IVF and fertility center in Commack.

“It’s the first time Stony Brook University Hospital has had a fully functioning IVF center and laboratory,” says Dr. James Stelling, a reproductive endocrinologist and fertility specialist who is co-founder and director of what is called Stony Brook Community Medical-Island Fertility.

In addition to in vitro fertilization, the center will offer blood work and monitoring, general fertility diagnosis and treatment, intrauterine insemination, and medically required or elective egg and sperm preservation and storage. The center will be intentionally homey, offering robes instead of hospital gowns and massage and heated chairs in the recovery room.

“The place is stunning,” says patient Nicole Amodio, 39, of Commack, who is pregnant after experiencing multiple losses and who attended the April 25 ribbon-cutting. “It’s got every modern amenity you want.”

The center is at 500 Commack Rd. in Commack, along with approximately 30 other specialties in Stony Brook Medicine’s Advanced Specialty Care location, which is an outpost of Stony Brook University Hospital. For more information, call 631-638-4600 or visit stonybrookmedicine.edu/islandfertility.