New fertility center in Commack offers IVF, egg and sperm preservation and more

It's the first time Stony Brook University Hospital has had a dedicated IVF center and laboratory.

Dr. James Stelling, left, with patients Nicole and Thomas Amodio of Commack at the recent ribbon cutting for Stony Brook Community Medical-Island Fertility in Commack. Photo Credit: Annie Schlick

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Stony Brook Medicine has opened a new, full-service IVF and fertility center in Commack.

“It’s the first time Stony Brook University Hospital has had a fully functioning IVF center and laboratory,” says Dr. James Stelling, a reproductive endocrinologist and fertility specialist who is co-founder and director of what is called Stony Brook Community Medical-Island Fertility.

In addition to in vitro fertilization, the center will offer blood work and monitoring, general fertility diagnosis and treatment, intrauterine insemination, and medically required or elective egg and sperm preservation and storage. The center will be intentionally homey, offering robes instead of hospital gowns and massage and heated chairs in the recovery room.

“The place is stunning,” says patient Nicole Amodio, 39, of Commack, who is pregnant after experiencing multiple losses and who attended the April 25 ribbon-cutting. “It’s got every modern amenity you want.”

The center is at 500 Commack Rd. in Commack, along with approximately 30 other specialties in Stony Brook Medicine’s Advanced Specialty Care location, which is an outpost of Stony Brook University Hospital. For more information, call 631-638-4600 or visit stonybrookmedicine.edu/islandfertility.

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

