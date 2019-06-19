TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Morning
SEARCH
70° Good Morning
LifestyleFamily

NY Islanders' Learn to Play program introduces first-time LI players ages 5 to 8 to ice hockey

The New York Islanders' Learn to Play initiative

The New York Islanders' Learn to Play initiative begins in August at ice rinks across Long Island. Photo Credit: Getty Images/gilaxia

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Print

Kids ages 5 to 8 who want to learn to play ice hockey can sign up for the New York Islanders’ Learn to Play initiative that begins in August at ice rinks across Long Island.

For $200, the eight-week program includes ice time and head-to-toe equipment for the child to keep. The program was developed jointly by the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players’ Association to offer more families a chance to experience youth hockey.

Training includes passing and stick handling and emphasizes respect and teamwork. Participants must be first-time players. If the child doesn’t know how to skate, it is recommended they take a “Learn to Skate” class at a participating local rink before their sessions begin.

Registration is online only, at learntoplay.nhl.com/islanders. If preferred locations are sold out, complete a waiting list form and families may be contacted if an opening occurs. Sessions begin in August at The Rinx in Hauppauge (currently sold out), Cantiague Park Ice Rink in Hicksville, Northwell Health Ice Center at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow and Ice Works in Syosset.

Other sessions begin in September and October. For more information, email jocelyne.cummings@newyorkislanders.com.

Newsday staffer Beth Whitehouse is photographed in the

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Giovanna Goodman, 2, of Commack and Charlotte Fallon, LI restaurants offering fun experiences for kids
Abby Claps, 11, of Kings Park splashes around 24 ways to enjoy summer on LI
Two locations: 111 Rodeo Dr., Deer Park, 631-392-2600, 42 indoor places to play on LI
A new group of Monster Pets embark on New family shows, movies streaming on Netflix in June
Country Fair Entertainment (3351 Rte. 112, Medford) features 15 family day trips on Long Island
Father's Day at Lombardi's on the Bay - Share your favorite family memories
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search