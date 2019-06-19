Kids ages 5 to 8 who want to learn to play ice hockey can sign up for the New York Islanders’ Learn to Play initiative that begins in August at ice rinks across Long Island.

For $200, the eight-week program includes ice time and head-to-toe equipment for the child to keep. The program was developed jointly by the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players’ Association to offer more families a chance to experience youth hockey.

Training includes passing and stick handling and emphasizes respect and teamwork. Participants must be first-time players. If the child doesn’t know how to skate, it is recommended they take a “Learn to Skate” class at a participating local rink before their sessions begin.

Registration is online only, at learntoplay.nhl.com/islanders. If preferred locations are sold out, complete a waiting list form and families may be contacted if an opening occurs. Sessions begin in August at The Rinx in Hauppauge (currently sold out), Cantiague Park Ice Rink in Hicksville, Northwell Health Ice Center at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow and Ice Works in Syosset.

Other sessions begin in September and October. For more information, email jocelyne.cummings@newyorkislanders.com.