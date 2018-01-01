Three can’t-miss January events for kids on LI

January is not just a cold month, but also a time when big events for kids are at a minimum, as most are back in school biding their time before the next big break takes place. Nonetheless, there are some fun things slated for the first month of 2018 that should grab the attention of little ones:

Laurie Berkner Live

Berkner, known for her family-friendly music and appearances on the Nickelodeon cable network, usually performs with her band — but on Sunday, Jan. 28, she’ll be rocking The Paramount (370 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-673-7300, paramountny.com) solo during a 3 p.m. show. “I’ve played many shows over the years on Long Island, and the audiences there are so wonderfully enthusiastic,” Berkner says, “It’s always a great experience, and I can’t wait to come back.” Tickets range from $42.50 to $119, and are available at ticketmaster.com

Rubber Ducky Party

The Whaling Museum & Education Center (279 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor; 631-367-3418, cshwhalingmuseum.org) is a year-round possibility for kids, with exhibits that recall Long Island history, and a family workshop with games and toys, but on Saturday, Jan. 13, the museum is celebrating National Rubber Ducky Day from 1 to 2 p.m. with duck-related craft-making, a duck scavenger hunt and even a rubber ducky souvenir to keep. Admission is $5-$12; call ahead for more information.

‘Goodnight Moon’ and ‘The Runaway Bunny’

The Mermaid Theatre of Novia Scotia touring theater group is bringing its popular puppet show to Long Island in January — its performance based on the children’s books “The Runaway Bunny” and “Goodnight Moon” at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts in Brookville has already sold out. But the group is also bringing its show to the Jeanne Rimsky Theatre at Landmark on Main Street (232 Main St., Port Washington; 516-767-1384) on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 and available in advance at web.ovationtix.com