Kids can dress as their favorite superhero — Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and more — and visit the free Superhero Kids Zone at J.C. Penney at Westfield South Shore from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Activities involve coloring a superhero cinch bag, receiving a Marvel specialty pin and more.

“We try to do a kids-centered event once or twice a month,” says Dominic Charland, general manager of the store.

Westfield South Shore is at 1701 Sunrise Hwy., Bay Shore. For more information, call 631-666-3000 or visit jcpenney.com.