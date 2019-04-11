TODAY'S PAPER
J.C. Penney in Bay Shore to host free Superhero Kids Zone event

Kids can dress up, color a superhero cinch bag, and more. 

A fan portrays DC comic and action

 A fan portrays DC comic and action movie hero Wonder Woman at the 2018 New York Comic-Con at the Javits Center in Manhattan.     Photo Credit: Getty Images/Roy Rochlin

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Kids can dress as their favorite superhero — Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and more — and visit the free Superhero Kids Zone at J.C. Penney at Westfield South Shore from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Activities involve coloring a superhero cinch bag, receiving a Marvel specialty pin and more.

“We try to do a kids-centered event once or twice a month,” says Dominic Charland, general manager of the store.

Westfield South Shore is at 1701 Sunrise Hwy., Bay Shore. For more information, call 631-666-3000 or visit jcpenney.com.

