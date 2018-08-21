Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

JCPenney to add baby shops to four Long Island stores

The baby shops will include cribs, high chairs, strollers, car seats, bottles and more.

JCPenney is opening baby shops at 500 stores

JCPenney is opening baby shops at 500 stores nationwide. Photo Credit: JC Penney

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Print

JCPenney will be opening baby shops inside 500 JCPenney stores by Aug. 30, including the stores in Bay Shore, Garden City, Lake Grove and Valley Stream.

The baby shops will expand JCPenney’s baby offerings with more items, which will include cribs, high chairs, strollers, car seats, bottles, pacifiers, diaper bags, bouncer seats and activity centers from brands such as Avent, Graco, Fisher Price, Dr. Brown’s, Tommee Tippee and Halo. It will also include bedding, swaddle blankets, hooded bath towels and more from JCPenney’s private Okie Dokie brand.

The baby shops will be next to JCPenney’s baby apparel areas, which will feature an expanded assortment of clothing. Gerber clothing will be sold for the first time, and the choices will also include more from Carter’s, and JCPenney’s Okie Dokie.

For more information, visit JCPenney.com.

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

