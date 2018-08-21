JCPenney will be opening baby shops inside 500 JCPenney stores by Aug. 30, including the stores in Bay Shore, Garden City, Lake Grove and Valley Stream.

The baby shops will expand JCPenney’s baby offerings with more items, which will include cribs, high chairs, strollers, car seats, bottles, pacifiers, diaper bags, bouncer seats and activity centers from brands such as Avent, Graco, Fisher Price, Dr. Brown’s, Tommee Tippee and Halo. It will also include bedding, swaddle blankets, hooded bath towels and more from JCPenney’s private Okie Dokie brand.

The baby shops will be next to JCPenney’s baby apparel areas, which will feature an expanded assortment of clothing. Gerber clothing will be sold for the first time, and the choices will also include more from Carter’s, and JCPenney’s Okie Dokie.

