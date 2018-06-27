TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Afternoon
75° Good Afternoon
LifestyleFamily

New Jell-O Play kits encourage kids to play with their food

The new line features edible stickers, shape molds and more.

A Jell-O Play Ocean build + eat kit.

A Jell-O Play Ocean build + eat kit.  Photo Credit: Jell-O

By Sara Whitman sara.whitman@newsday.com
Print

For the first time in 121 years, Jell-O's new toys let kids play with their food.

Known for its jiggly, wiggly and colorful gelatin and pudding products, the brand recently unveiled the Jell-O Play kits. The edible toys can be shaped and built with easy-to-make activities and themes such as jungle safaris, ocean explorations, construction sites and sky adventures. The Jell-O pieces are made with a special recipe to allow for thicker, more stackable blocks.

Children can mold Jell-O shapes with the Build & Eat construction kits that can be stacked and combined, while the Play Cutters kits come with cookie cutters in a variety of fun animal and nature shapes. Other play kits (Edible Sand and Edible Mud) include safe-to-eat stickers so kids can decorate their Jell-O designs.

The Jell-O Play kits cost less than $5 and are available on Amazon and at Target stores. Kits can be found in more retail stores throughout the summer.

By Sara Whitman sara.whitman@newsday.com

More Family

Marco turns 1! Your baby's first year: Photo shoots, smash cakes, more
There are many family-friendly hiking trails on Long 10 best hiking trails for families on LI
What kind of food shopper is your child?
"Hibachi" is one of the items is one Classic LI restaurants your kids will like
At Captree State Park, there are two fishing 22 ways to enjoy summer on LI
The most popular ride at Splish Splash is 11 things you didn't know about Splish Splash