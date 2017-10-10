The Long Island mother-daughter team of Jill and Amanda Madenberg will speak about their joint book, “Love the Journey to College: Guidance from an Admissions Consultant and Her Daughter,” (Post Hill Press, $15) at 7 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Sid Jacobson JCC in East Hills.

The elder Madenberg has done private college counseling for 25 years and spent six years as a guidance counselor at New Hyde Park Memorial High School. Her daughter is a sophomore at Cornell University.

The duo gives advice and adds tips and personal stories from Amanda’s journey. Topics include how to choose high school classes and activities, create a realistic college list, and get the most out of a campus visit.

The JCC is at 300 Forest Dr., East Hills. The event is free and the book will be for sale. For more information, visit jillmadenberg.com