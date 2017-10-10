The Long Island mother-daughter team of Jill and Amanda Madenberg will speak about their joint book, “Love the Journey to College: Guidance from an Admissions Consultant and Her Daughter,” (Post Hill Press, $15) at 7 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Sid Jacobson JCC in East Hills.
The elder Madenberg has done private college counseling for 25 years and spent six years as a guidance counselor at New Hyde Park Memorial High School. Her daughter is a sophomore at Cornell University.
The duo gives advice and adds tips and personal stories from Amanda’s journey. Topics include how to choose high school classes and activities, create a realistic college list, and get the most out of a campus visit.
The JCC is at 300 Forest Dr., East Hills. The event is free and the book will be for sale. For more information, visit jillmadenberg.com
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.