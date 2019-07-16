TODAY'S PAPER
Suicide talk to be held Thursday in Greenport

Community Action Southhold Town will host a free

Community Action Southhold Town will host a free discussion for those affected by suicide. Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/SolStock

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Family Service League will run a “Joe’s Project” discussion in Greenport Thursday for families and friends impacted by suicide.

Community Action Southhold Town, or CAST, will host the free talk, which will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m., and feature a presentation by Robyn Berger-Gaston, division director for Family Service League.

The discussion is part of CAST’s Engage, Educate & Empower talk series, which are translated into Spanish, says Monica Schnee, director of education and outreach for CAST.

Named for a young man from Suffolk County who committed suicide in 2007, Joe’s Project came about after Joe’s father realized there was a need for support for families in similar straits, says Berger-Gaston. “Very often when ...[suicide] happens, whether it be to a school, business or family, people need support,” she says. “It’s what they call ‘complicated grief.' It’s typically not a simple situation.”

Suicide is on the rise, says Berger-Gaston. Since January, Family Service League has responded to 22 calls from people connected to suicides in Suffolk County.  In 2018, the organization fielded 20 calls.

Berger-Gaston will discuss warning signs, what to do if you think someone wants to hurt themselves, and how to help people who’ve lost others to suicide.

The event will take place at The 1840 Schoolhouse Museum at 101 Front St. To register, call Helen Lopez at 631-477-1717 or email hlopez@castsoutholdtown.org.

