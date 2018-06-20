TODAY'S PAPER
Free dance sessions at Medford Park for JoJo Siwa, Disney fans

Fans of JoJoSiwa, seen here in Chicago on

Fans of JoJoSiwa, seen here in Chicago on June 9, can dance to her music during "Dancing in the Park" sessions, offered at Peppermint Park in Medford. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Nickelodeon/Daniel Boczarski

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com
Fans of JoJo Siwa and Disney princes or princesses may enjoy the free “Dancing in the Park” sessions offered at Peppermint Park June 24, July 15 and Aug. 12 by the Town of Brookhaven in conjunction with Elegant Dance Studio of Medford.

The Royalty session for kids ages 3 to 5 will happen from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Participants should wear any Disney prince or princess outfit and sneakers. They’ll be learning hip-hop moves to popular Disney songs.

The Nickelodeon session for kids ages 6 to 9 will take place from 11:30 a.m. to noon; participants should wear their favorite JoJo apparel or a bow and sneakers. Games and dancing will be to the newest music by Siwa.

Peppermint Park is located at 200 Jamaica Ave., Medford. Space is limited, and advance registration is required. For more information or to sign up call 631-517-1300 or visit elegantdancestudio.com.

