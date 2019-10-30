For the third year in a row, the Magic of Lights will return to Jones Beach for the holiday season.

The drive-through holiday light experience will run nightly from Nov. 22 to Jan. 4 at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater.

Using LED technology and digital animations to depict holiday scenes and characters of the season, this year’s light show will feature some favorite displays from previous years, including “12 Days of Christmas,” “Winter Wonderland” and “The Night Before Christmas,” plus the new “Blizzard Tunnel.”

Folks who want to venture out of their vehicles can check out the Toyota Holiday Village in the middle of the display, where they can have hot cocoa and s’mores by a fire pit, take photos with Santa and the Diamond Snow Dogs, enjoy the new s’ELFie Walk and Candy Cane Lane, and chill out in the game room.

The event is being presented by New York Community Bank.

“The Magic of Lights show has become the holiday tradition for Long Islanders,” says George Gorman, Long Island regional director of the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. “We see thousands of families and their visitors who enjoy an outstanding holiday tradition.”

The shows run from 5 to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 5 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The theater is located at 1000 Ocean Pkwy. in Wantagh.

Tickets are $25 per car on weekdays and $30 per car on weekends. To purchase, go to livenation.com.