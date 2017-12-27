TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 20° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 20° Good Morning
LifestyleFamily

Jones Beach State Park in Wantagh to host ‘End of Year Beach Hike’

Head to Jones Beach on Dec. 30 for

Head to Jones Beach on Dec. 30 for a winter hike. Photo Credit: Tara Conry

By Ian J. Stark Special to Newsday
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Shore lovers up for a chilly walk might want to head down to Jones Beach on Saturday, Dec. 30, for the New York State Parks Department’s “End of Year Beach Hike.”

From 1:30 to 3 p.m. that day, anyone interested can make their way to Jones Beach State Park in Wantagh for this stroll along the sand that could end up being your last visit to the ocean before 2017 comes to a close. Keep in mind that the wind may be whipping, sand may be blowing around and the air may be really cold, so dress for the elements and wear footwear that can handle muddy, possibly icy sand.

Entrance is $9 per person; no fee for children ages 2 and younger. Reservations are required; call 516-780-3295. Be sure when you call to verify the starting point and length of the hike, just in case the walk is longer than you may be able to handle.

By Ian J. Stark Special to Newsday
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Family

Sean Murtha, a diorama artist, is restoring the 10 things to do with the kids during holiday break
Join Poppy and the rest of the Snack 50 new shows streaming on Netflix for kids
Madalynn 3.5, with brother William 1, of Massapequa Share your favorite family memories
Fry GirlIn 1979, McDonald's came out with Happy 100 classic toys we love
Take a twilight tour of the historic Vanderbilt Tour a Gold Coast mansion, more LI fun this week
Matthew, age 3, and Christopher, age 1, sitting 'Scared of Santa' photos through the years
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE