Shore lovers up for a chilly walk might want to head down to Jones Beach on Saturday, Dec. 30, for the New York State Parks Department’s “End of Year Beach Hike.”

From 1:30 to 3 p.m. that day, anyone interested can make their way to Jones Beach State Park in Wantagh for this stroll along the sand that could end up being your last visit to the ocean before 2017 comes to a close. Keep in mind that the wind may be whipping, sand may be blowing around and the air may be really cold, so dress for the elements and wear footwear that can handle muddy, possibly icy sand.

Entrance is $9 per person; no fee for children ages 2 and younger. Reservations are required; call 516-780-3295. Be sure when you call to verify the starting point and length of the hike, just in case the walk is longer than you may be able to handle.