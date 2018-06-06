“Jumanji Double Feature” comes to select Long Island theaters this weekend for two days only, featuring the original 1995 adventure “Jumanji” and 2017’s follow up “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.”

The movies immediately follow each other and begin at either 2 p.m. June 10 or 6:30 p.m. June 11.

“Jumanji” stars Robin Williams, Kirsten Dunst and Bonnie Hunt and tells the tale of an ancient, magical board game that comes to life. In “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” four teenagers in detention discover an old video game console with a game they’ve never heard of, decide to play and are thrust into the game’s jungle setting.

Both films are based on the 1982 Caldecott Medal-winning book “Jumanji” by Chris Van Allsburg. Tickets for “Jumanji Double Feature” and a list of participating theaters and prices can be found at FathomEvents.com.