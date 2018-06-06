TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Morning
59° Good Morning
LifestyleFamily

'Jumanji' double feature comes to Long Island theaters

A scene from "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,"

A scene from "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," starring, from left: Jack Black, Nick Jonas, Karen Gillan, Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. Photo Credit: Fathom Events / SMPSP / Frank Masi

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com
Print

“Jumanji Double Feature” comes to select Long Island theaters this weekend for two days only, featuring the original 1995 adventure “Jumanji” and 2017’s follow up “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.”

The movies immediately follow each other and begin at either 2 p.m. June 10 or 6:30 p.m. June 11.

“Jumanji” stars Robin Williams, Kirsten Dunst and Bonnie Hunt and tells the tale of an ancient, magical board game that comes to life. In “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,”  four teenagers in detention discover an old video game console with a game they’ve never heard of, decide to play and are thrust into the game’s jungle setting.

Both films are based on the 1982 Caldecott Medal-winning book “Jumanji” by Chris Van Allsburg. Tickets for “Jumanji Double Feature” and a list of participating theaters and prices can be found at FathomEvents.com.

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com

More Family

Ten Googled Questions for Parenting. How to bathe Top 10 most Googled parenting questions in New York
"Hibachi" is one of the items is one Classic LI restaurants your kids will like
Dads get free admission on June 17 at 24 Father's Day freebies on LI
Java, a 340-pound sea lion, gets ready to 21 things you didn't know about the LI Aquarium
In a place where kids rule these intense New shows, movies streaming on Netflix for kids
Laura Strobel and the Espey family -- Matthew, 15 things you didn't know about Adventureland