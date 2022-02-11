Jurassic Quest dino event comes to Nassau Coliseum

Dinosaurs are set to invade Nassau Coliseum from Feb. 19 to 21.

Jurassic Quest, which pivoted to an outdoor attraction during its pandemic visit to Long Island in 2020, is bringing its more than 70 animatronic dinosaurs indoors once again.

Visitors will see a T-Rex, triceratops, stegosaurus, apatosaurus, spinosaurus and even a sharklike megalodon. A velociraptor is covered with feathers and the size of a turkey. The creatures roar, move, open their mouths, and blink their yellow eyes. Dino trainers may wander the arena, and visitors may meet babies hatched at Jurassic Quest: Cammie the Camarasaurus, Tyson the T-Rex and Trixie the Triceratops.

Participants can also take "The Quest," an educational and entertaining journey through the exhibit that’s included with admission. It has visitors taking a dino photo, searching for fossils and more. The 10 clues bring players to the "Quest Spot" to collect a prize.

Tickets are $26 for kids 2 to 12 and adults, $19 for seniors ages 65 and older, and free for children younger than 2. Tickets are for a timed arrival window to control capacity, and advance ticket purchase is encouraged. Guests can walk through the experience at their own pace, and strollers are permitted.

Some rides and activities require tickets available on site, or guests can upgrade to the Kids Unlimited Rides ticket for $41, which includes admission. Souvenir photography and animal art tattoos are available at a separate cost. Attractions are subject to change based on local government COVID protocols.

Sign up for the Family newsletter! Let us plan your family fun weekends -- from where to eat for cheap to kid-friendly activities and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.