LifestyleFamily

Jurassic Quest dino event comes to Nassau Coliseum

Jurassic Quest comes to Nassau Coliseum Feb. 19

Jurassic Quest comes to Nassau Coliseum Feb. 19 to 21. Credit: Jurassic Quest

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Dinosaurs are set to invade Nassau Coliseum from Feb. 19 to 21.

Jurassic Quest, which pivoted to an outdoor attraction during its pandemic visit to Long Island in 2020, is bringing its more than 70 animatronic dinosaurs indoors once again.

Visitors will see a T-Rex, triceratops, stegosaurus, apatosaurus, spinosaurus and even a sharklike megalodon. A velociraptor is covered with feathers and the size of a turkey. The creatures roar, move, open their mouths, and blink their yellow eyes. Dino trainers may wander the arena, and visitors may meet babies hatched at Jurassic Quest: Cammie the Camarasaurus, Tyson the T-Rex and Trixie the Triceratops.

Participants can also take "The Quest," an educational and entertaining journey through the exhibit that’s included with admission. It has visitors taking a dino photo, searching for fossils and more. The 10 clues bring players to the "Quest Spot" to collect a prize.

Tickets are $26 for kids 2 to 12 and adults, $19 for seniors ages 65 and older, and free for children younger than 2. Tickets are for a timed arrival window to control capacity, and advance ticket purchase is encouraged. Guests can walk through the experience at their own pace, and strollers are permitted.

Some rides and activities require tickets available on site, or guests can upgrade to the Kids Unlimited Rides ticket for $41, which includes admission. Souvenir photography and animal art tattoos are available at a separate cost. Attractions are subject to change based on local government COVID protocols.

MORE INFO Nassau Coliseum is at 1255 Hempstead Tpke. in Uniondale. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 19 and 20 and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 21. 833-486-3466; tickets can be purchased at jurassicquest.com.

Beth Whitehouse poses for an employee headshot at

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

