Tickets go on sale April 2 for “Jurassic World Live,” a live-entertainment touring show coming to NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum and Barclays Center next year.

The arena show is inspired by the “Jurassic World” movie and features a herd of life-size animatronic dinosaurs extending up to 40 feet long. Fans will be transported to Isla Nublar through state-of-the-art projection mapping. Feld Entertainment is billing the show as “a mix between a stunt show and a 3D thrill attraction.”

Shows are scheduled for Feb. 20 to 23 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn and March 12 to 22 at the Coliseum in Uniondale. Tickets start at $30 for Barcays Center and $20 each for the coliseum.

Ticket sales open at 10 a.m. at JurassicWorldLiveTour.com/tickets and Ticketmaster.com.