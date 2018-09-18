A new group for moms with newborns to 12 month-old babies is kicking off on Sept. 26 at the Sands Point Preserve.

Called “Just Moms,” the group will meet from 11 a.m. until noon each Wednesday for eight weeks and will tackle weekly themes such as sleep issues, feeding, your body after birth, and more. The sessions will be facilitated by Stacey Kaufman, a Port Washington psychologist with three children, ages 9, 14 and 17, and Amy Kates, a Port Washington social worker with two sons ages 15 and 17.

“We’re doing it at the Sands Point Preserve, which is a just a very special place to be having a group,” Kates says. The moms will meet in Hempstead House on the preserve's grounds. “You feel like you’re surrounded by beautiful nature, the water. You’re in the castle.”

Kates and Kaufman say they’re hoping the moms will bond and support each other as they go through similar experiences with their infants; the moms are encouraged to bring their babies to the sessions. “After the group, they can take the stroller, they can go on a walk on one of the trails,” Kates says. The group isn’t just for first-time moms; moms of newborns who already have older children are also welcome.

Moms can attend individual sessions or all eight. Each session is $35; attending all eight is $250. The fee includes access to the preserve as well as coffee, tea and fruit. Sands Point Preserve is at 127 Middle Neck Rd., Sands Point. Advance registration is required. For more information, email info@justmoms.net.