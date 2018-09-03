It’s Kentucky Fried Chicken founder Colonel Harland Sanders’ birthday on Sept. 9, and the fast food chain is celebrating by offering an $11,000 college scholarship to the first U.S. baby born that day and named Harland.

“Not surprisingly, the name Harland is a personal favorite of ours, and we believe it should be shared and passed down for generations to come, furthering Colonel Harland Sanders’ legacy of hard work and inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs,” a KFC representative said. This year would have been Sanders’ 128th birthday.

Harland ranked number 3,257 on the U.S. Social Security Administration’s list of most common baby names of 2017. The chain would like to bring the name back into popular culture, the representative said. Why $11,000? In honor of KFC’s 11 herbs and spices.

Beginning Sept. 9, parents can submit the name, date and time of their baby Harland’s birth along with their contact information to kfc.com/babyharland, where entrants can also find the official contest rules. A winner will be determined according to the time on the birth certificate, hospital records or other adequate verification. For purposes of streamlining U.S. time zones, the baby must be born between 12:00 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Sept. 9 to be eligible.