Screens are keeping kids on Long Island from biking — but not only in the way one might think. Sure, kids are spending more time playing video games and watching Netflix instead of hopping on their bicycles and taking a ride. But even more of a deterrent to biking is the prevalence of distracted drivers who are on their phones while on the road, Long Island parents say. Mom and Dad are the ones limiting rides through the neighborhood.

“There are a lot of people out there who are just not paying attention. I’m afraid they’ll get hit by a car,” says Jennifer Snyder, 50, of Lindenhurst, a licensed veterinary technician who has two tween and teen daughters, Abbey, 14, and Amanda, 10. “To take a long bike ride, it means packing them up to go someplace like Massapequa Preserve or Belmont Lake.”

Such safety concerns may have contributed to a decrease in the number of kids biking nationwide. Kids’ bike sales are down 8.9 percent from the year ending April 2018 to the year ending April 2019, according to the NPD Group, a Port Washington-based market research company.

Russell Gobetz, manager of Brickwell Cycling and Multi Sports in Farmingdale, who has been in the industry for 20 years and also buys for the stores in Greenvale and Great Neck, agrees that Long Island kids aren’t using their bikes as much as kids in the past. “There are less safe places to ride is the No. 1 reason, at least around here,” Gobetz says.

But the drop doesn’t seem to be uniform across the Island. Evan Gaffney, general manager of Bicycle Planet in Syosset, says he hasn’t seen a decrease in sales. “Our kids’ bike sales are steady if not up,” he says.

And some Long Island parents say that bicycle riding is still going strong in their neighborhoods. “My kids have really embraced riding their bikes,” says Christine Rizzo, 45, an interior designer from Rockville Centre with two daughters, Elizabeth, 11, and Alexandra, 9. The girls ride about four times a week, Rizzo says, heading to the local school playground with friends.

Nicole Marino, 45, a stay-at-home mother, says her son CJ, 12, and his friends are constantly riding, and that she thinks the independence is good for him. "When we lived in Melville, nobody biked. We moved here and everybody bikes. They bike to each other’s houses. It’s a big social experience here in West Islip,” she says

Jeni Kreiger, 39, a massage therapist from Riverhead, says she likes sticking to a bike trail. She bikes with three generations of her family — they recently rode along a Calverton bike trail to have dinner to celebrate her brother’s birthday at J & R Steakhouse. Kreiger puts her 2-year-old and 9-month-old into a bike trailer, and her niece, 9, and nephew, 6, rode their own bikes. Even Grandpa came. “It’s pretty amazing.”

Natalia Kesabian, 43, a second grade teacher from Westbury, says she also prefers her family use bike trails. They frequent Bethpage State Park and have done the Jones Beach Bike Path. "We're trying to make it a part of our routine to go biking as much as possible," Kesabian says.

Enough kids are still riding in the streets, however, to cause flare-ups of complaints on social media about groups of teens popping wheelies in front of cars, for instance. “I see it on the Kings Park moms group," says Kathleen Sisti, 34, a social worker from Kings Park. “Kids riding recklessly, basically being nuisances.” A recent post on a Huntington group caused a debate over whether kids were just having fun or were a danger to themselves and others.

For Erick Beausoleil, 13, of Port Jefferson Station, riding locally means being able to get to a store or a soccer field during summer vacation. “I’m done with school. There’s nothing else I can do at home,” Erick says.

But his parents say they are apprehensive for yet another reason. Henrick Beausoleil, an IT consultant, and his wife, Sherley, a project manager, say they worry their son may experience racial prejudice, Beausoleil says. Their older son, Kendrick, now 21, experienced that when younger, he says. “They’ve had racial slurs thrown at them. As an African American in Suffolk County, we are definitely concerned about safety.”

Devang Shah, 42, an IT consultant from Woodbury, just took the training wheels off his 7-year-old daughter Anya’s bicycle and is teaching her to ride a two-wheeler. He’s confident that soon she’ll be riding along with mother, Shetal Shah, 42, a business analyst, and older sister, Rajvi, 14, in local parks. Cycling has been a stress reliever for Rajvi, Devang Shah says. “When she’s exhausted from school, we go biking on the trails, and then she feels better. I think cycling is one of the most basic exercises, and it’s so much fun."