“Awesome Allie: First Kid Astronaut” kids’ show at Cradle of Aviation in Garden City
Live production hopes to tour national air and space museums.
Kids can rocket into space during the live musical production “Awesome Allie: First Kid Astronaut!” debuting at The Cradle of Aviation Museum’s Dome Theatre in Garden City March 31.
Allie is on a mission to save the Earth — and still be home for dinner — accompanied by her trusty talking dog Captain Chaos and Rover the Dancing Robot from Mars.
The show, presented by Plaza Theatrical Productions of Lynbrook, runs through April 8 and is 50 minutes long with no intermission. Combo tickets, which include museum admission, are $20 ($18 ages 2-12 and senior citizens, 62 and older). Tickets for the show only are $15 ($13 ages 2-12 and senior citizens, 62 and older).
After the show runs on Long Island, Plaza Theatrical is hoping it will embark on a national tour to be presented in air and space museums.
The Cradle of Aviation Museum is on Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, Garden City. For showtimes and reservations, call 516-572-4066 or visit cradleofaviation.org.
