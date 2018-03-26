TODAY'S PAPER
“Awesome Allie: First Kid Astronaut” kids’ show at Cradle of Aviation in Garden City

Live production hopes to tour national air and space museums.

Emily Durland in a new musical, "Awesome Allie: First Kid Astronaut!" at the Cradle of Aviation Museum in Garden City. Photo Credit: Mark Schoen

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Kids can rocket into space during the live musical production “Awesome Allie: First Kid Astronaut!” debuting at The Cradle of Aviation Museum’s Dome Theatre in Garden City March 31.

Allie is on a mission to save the Earth — and still be home for dinner — accompanied by her trusty talking dog Captain Chaos and Rover the Dancing Robot from Mars.

The show, presented by Plaza Theatrical Productions of Lynbrook, runs through April 8 and is 50 minutes long with no intermission. Combo tickets, which include museum admission, are $20 ($18 ages 2-12 and senior citizens, 62 and older). Tickets for the show only are $15 ($13 ages 2-12 and senior citizens, 62 and older).

After the show runs on Long Island, Plaza Theatrical is hoping it will embark on a national tour to be presented in air and space museums.

The Cradle of Aviation Museum is on Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, Garden City. For showtimes and reservations, call 516-572-4066 or visit cradleofaviation.org.

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

