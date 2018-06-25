TODAY'S PAPER
Kids eat free at Applebee's on July Fourth

Children can eat free at Applebee's on Monday,

Children can eat free at Applebee's on Monday, July 4, 2016, to celebrate the holiday. Photo Credit: Applebee's

By JENNIFER BERGER jennifer.berger@newsday.com
On Wednesday, July 4, head to Applebee's and your kids can eat for free.

Families who dine in will receive up to two free Kids' Meals with each adult entree purchase. Children ages 12 and younger can choose any entree on the Applebee's Kids' Menu (chicken tenders, chicken grillers, macaroni and cheese, corn dog, grilled cheese, mini cheeseburger and more) accompanied by their choice of a side dish and soft drink or juice.

There are 21 Applebee's locations on Long Island. In Nassau: Baldwin, Bellmore, Bethpage, Elmont, New Hyde Park, Rosedale, Vallery Stream and Westbury. In Suffolk: Bohemia, Brentwood, Commack, East Farmingdale, East Islip, Farmingville, Huntington, Lake Grove, Lindenhurst, Miller Place, Patchogue, Riverhead and Shirley.

For more information, visit applebees.com.

