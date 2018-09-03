On Monday, Sept. 3, head to Applebee's on Long Island and your kids can eat for free.

Families who dine in will receive up to two free Kids' Meals with each adult entree purchase. Children ages 12 and younger can choose any entree on the Applebee's Kids' Menu (chicken tenders, chicken grillers, macaroni and cheese, corn dog, grilled cheese, mini cheeseburger and more) accompanied by their choice of a side dish, and juice, milk, chocolate milk or lemonade. The new Kids’ Menu items include Cheesy Pizza, Chicken Quesadilla, Grilled Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo, Chicken Taco, Cheeseburger, Mott’s® Apple Sauce Cupand Kids’ Orange Juice.

There are 21 Applebee's locations on Long Island. In Nassau: Baldwin, Bellmore, Bethpage, Elmont, New Hyde Park, Rosedale, Valley Stream and Westbury. In Suffolk: Bohemia, Brentwood, Commack, East Farmingdale, East Islip, Farmingville, Huntington, Lake Grove, Lindenhurst, Miller Place, Patchogue, Riverhead and Shirley.

For more information, visit applebees.com.