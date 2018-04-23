It’s a good weekend to be a kid on Long Island — take the crew to an all-day outdoor festival where little ones can (safely) climb trees and plant seedlings. Or head to an indoor kids expo brimming with hands-on fun for kids who like sports, music and nature.

ARBOR DAY FESTIVAL

WHEN | WHERE 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 28, and Sunday, April 29, at Planting Fields Arboretum State Historic Park in Oyster Bay

INFO 516-922-8678, plantingfields.org

ADMISSION $20 per vehicle

The Gold Coast estate’s annual two-day celebration is a family friendly affair that pays cheeky tribute to the environment around every corner:

LIVE MUSIC It’s no coincidence that the cover band Peat Moss and the Fertilizers will set the musical backdrop for the day — but will that include hits from Earth, Wind & Fire? or “What a Wonderful World”?

PHOTO OPS Smokey Bear will lead tree-planting activities for kids, and random stilt-walking characters dressed as plants will pose for photo ops.

Sign up for Newsday's Family newsletter Things to do with kids, events, more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

TREE CLIMBING The event’s biggest draw may well be that tree climbing is not only permitted for the day — but encouraged. Professionals from Wonderland Tree Care will suit up kids in safety harnesses for what’s sure to be a memorable experience scaling the arboretum’s massive trees.

ALL KIDS FAIR

WHEN | WHERE 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 29, at the Hilton Long Island, 598 Broadhollow Rd., Melville

INFO 516-621-1446, allkidsfair.com

ADMISSION $5 (free younger than 3)

More than 90 vendors promoting birthday party venues, preschools, camps, after-school programs, kids’ products, activities for gifted children and programs for children with special needs are scheduled to attend the eighth annual All Kids Fair. The event is expected to draw more than 2,000 people.

HANDS ON Tack ’N’ Go Farms of Oakdale will provide a petting zoo, weather permitting, with sheep, goats, chickens and rabbits. Petting is free ($1 buys animal feed). Amy Eisenberg from Petland Discounts will be bringing an 8 1⁄2 -foot snake for kids to touch.

PHOTO OPS The Butterfly Experience from Ronkonkoma will be bringing 150 butterflies. Fairgoers can see them through a mesh tent for free or pay $3 to enter with a feeding stick that will lure the butterflies to them. Miss Long Island Teen 2018, Alexa Cox, 17, of Central Islip, will meet and greet families from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

DEMO Sophie Bravo, a tween from Woodbury who was a contestant on the second season of “Chopped Junior,” will be making lemon bars from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.