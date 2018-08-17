At August’s end, most camps and activities are done and kids are hovering in limbo until the start of school. Bored and twitchy, children may get anxious about the upcoming school year or just bummed out about the looming end of the summer.

Here are suggestions to keep your kids busy weekdays until school starts.

Aug. 20

See a movie outdoors

WHAT “Coco,” an animated comedy. Rated PG.

WHEN WHERE Bring lawn chairs and blankets to save a space starting at 5 p.m. (movie begins at dusk) to Lifestyle Village, Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove (behind Barnes and Noble and the Cheesecake Factory)

INFO Free. 631-724-1433, simon.com/mall/smith-haven-mall

Aug. 21

If you’ve always wanted to direct

WHAT Teens will work with Bay Street Theater Artistic Director Scott Schwartz to learn and experiment with the fundamentals of directing.

WHEN WHERE 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay St., Sag Harbor.

INFO $135. Ages 13-18. Registration required. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org/education

Aug. 22

Teach a man (or kid) to fish

WHAT Make a play fishing pole with a magnet

WHEB WHERE 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. through Aug. 26 at Long Island Explorium, 101 East Broadway, Port Jefferson

INFO $5. Ages 2 -12. 631-331-3277, longislandexplorium.org/calendar

Aug. 23

I spy a dragonfly

WHAT Children and parents discover the wonders of the natural world through exploration and hands-on activities.

WHEN WHERE 10 to 11 a.m. Caleb Smith State Park Preserve, 581 W. Jericho Tpke., Smithtown

INFO $4 per person plus $8 vehicle fee. Ages 3-5. Registration recommended. 631-265-1054, parks.ny.gov/parks/124.

Aug. 24

You’re in the circus

WHAT The National Circus Project, a presentation of circus skills in a comedy-variety show with audience participation.

WHEN WHERE 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The Common Ground at Rotary Park, 46 Gillette Ave., Sayville.

INFO Free. All ages. 631-459-6603 or visit thecommonground.com

Aug. 27

Stretch, tumble, run, jump

WHAT Work out little ones’ willies at Tumbling Tunes in East Northport, which offers drop-in classes. Book an open session at Flips Gymnastics in Smithtown or bounce around during open gym at Dreamnastics in Great Neck. Older kids can brush up their sports skills in camps at Sportime, which has venues around the Island.

WHEN WHERE Ongoing. Check venues for schedules and pre-registration Tumbling Tunes: 212 Laurel Rd., East Northport. Flips: 975 West Jericho Tpke., Smithtown. Dreamnastics: 24A Great Neck Rd., Great Neck. Sportime: Locations in Nassau and Suffolk.

INFO Fees and ages vary. Tumbling Tunes: 631-697-0140, tumblingtunes.com. Flips: 631-863-3547, flipsgymnastics.com. Dreamnastics: 516-918-9060, dreamnastics.com. Sportime: 631-269-1055, sportimeny.com

Aug. 28

Sing and dance

WHAT Keri Wirth performs kid-friendly songs at the Jones Beach Boardwalk Bandshell.

WHEN WHERE 8 p.m. at Field 4, Jones Beach State Park, Wantagh.

INFO Free. All ages. 516-781-0509, jonesbeachbandshell.com

Aug. 29

Whip up some treats

WHAT Drop in at a sweet shop like Chocolate Works or A Cake in Time to make and decorate your own creations.

WHEN WHERE Ongoing. Check the venues for availability. Chocolate Works: Locations in Nassau and Suffolk. A Cake in Time: 5768 Route 25A, Wading River.

INFO All ages. Prices vary. Chocolate Works: 516-868-8070, chocolateworks.com. A Cake in Time: 631-359-0011, acakeintime.com

Aug. 30

Feeling jumpy?

WHAT Hop on trampolines and flip in bounce houses at places like Pump It Up, Bouncers and Slydos and Air Trampoline Sports.

WHEN WHERE Ongoing. Check venues for availability. Pump It Up: 135 Dupont St., Plainview, and 225 Community Dr., Suite 250, Great Neck. Bouncers and Slydos: 1835 New Hwy., Farmingdale. Air Trampoline Sports: 1850 Lakeland Ave., Ronkonkoma.

INFO All ages. Prices vary. Pump It Up in Plainview: 516-575-2300; Great Neck: 516-466-7867, pumpitupparty.com. Bouncers and Slydos: 631-752-2324, bouncersandslydos.com. Air Trampoline Sports: 631-619-6000, airtrampolinesports.com

Aug. 31

Make a masterpiece

WHAT Paint plaster pieces, ceramics or a variety of crafts at artistic outlets like Plaster Funcraft, Krafty Hands and Plasterkraze.

WHEN WHERE Ongoing. Call ahead for hours and reservation requirements. Plaster Funcraft: 6333 Jericho Tpke., Commack. Krafty Hands: 49 Ira Rd., Syosset, and 800 Northern Blvd., Great Neck. Plasterkraze: 1310 Middle Country Rd., Selden.

INFO Prices vary. All ages. Plaster Funcraft: 631-493-0620, 631-462-0576, plasterfuncraft.com. Krafty Hands: 516-933-1785, 516-226-1313 in Syosset and 516-918-9200 in Great Neck, funcraftny.com. Plasterkraze: 631-689-5231, plasterkraze.com

Sept. 3

Shinnecock Powwow

WHAT The annual powwow celebrates the spirit and traditions of the Shinnecock tribe with dance competitions, gorgeous costumes, food and crafts.

WHEN WHERE 10 a.m. at 1 W. Church St., Southampton

INFO $15 adults, $10 seniors, children ages 6-12 and veterans with military ID. Children under 5 free. 631-283-6143, shinnecockindianpowwow.com

Sept. 4

Birds before books

WHAT On the last school-free day of summer, spend time in nature looking for birds and other wildlife on a nature walk with the Great South Bay Audubon Society.

WHEN WHERE 9:30 a.m. to noon. (meet at the parking lot near the booth) at Connetquot River State Park Preserve in Oakdale.

INFO Free. State parks pass or an $8 daily parking fee may be required. Canceled in case of rain.Trip leader Ken Thompson: 631-612-8028. Great South Bay Audubon Society: 631-563-7716.