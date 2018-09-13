The back-to-school season is in full swing, which means many parents are updating their kids' wardrobe.

Curious to know what every kid will be wearing on the school playground? Carter's, which recently launched a new line of clothes designed for sizes 4 to 14, looked at the most in-demand styles this fall. From animals and food to fun patterns and more, take a look at five fashion trends your kids may be asking for.

Athleisure

Kids want to be comfy, so choosing clothing that moves easily with them is the current go-to choice. For boys, knit joggers, mesh shorts and hoodies to add a layer of warmth are popular. For girls, energetic tees with stretch leggings and hoodies they can tie around their waist will do the trick. The popularity of pajama-like clothing means you don’t have to trade style for comfort.

Graphic tees

Kids are all about representing their favorite things, and that is where graphic tees come into play. From shirts displaying pizza, sushi or French fries to fun gaming phrases and beyond, kids will be able to display their unique personalities.

Animals

Children will show up to school or playdates rocking their favorite animals, such as trendy dogs, bold cheetahs and whimsical unicorns. Find animal prints on clothing, accessories, kid décor and more.

Empowerment

Remind kids how awesome they are with clothing printed with motivational messages such as “Girls rule the Universe” and “Kid Genius.” This trend lets kids wear their confidence for all to see.

Fun patterns

Kids love expressing their bright personalities through exciting patterns and textures. Currently trending are rainbows, camouflage, millennial pink, emoji’s and flip sequins. These styles are covering everything from clothing, school supplies and more.